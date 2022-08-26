ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.

