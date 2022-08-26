Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
David Dew endorses Shannon Hogue, Curtis Gaus in Nassau Co. School Board runoffs
Dew received 27.2% of the vote in his Primary with Curtis Gaus and Albert Wagner. David Dew, eliminated in the District 3 Primary for the Nassau County School Board, is endorsing both in that race and the other School Board runoff, the District 1 contest. “The vision (Shannon Hogue) has...
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
floridapolitics.com
Garrett Dennis urges scrutiny about Jax Chamber funding while leaving City Council
Dennis' replacement on the Council has already been picked. An outgoing Jacksonville City Councilman sought information on how the city’s disbursements to the local Chamber of Commerce have been spent in one of his final acts on the Council. Democrat Garrett Dennis wrote a letter to Council Auditor Kim...
News4Jax.com
3 clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are set to close, raising concerns about underserved communities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are closing soon prompting concerns about access for some patients. UF Health is closing two locations and Ascension St. Vincent’s is closing another one. News4JAX saw a crew taking off the UF lettering at one of the clinics...
msn.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
News4Jax.com
Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
News4Jax.com
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
msn.com
Lakesha Burton cancels Monday's debate with Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters
* The above video is from a previous unrelated story. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton has pulled out of tonight's debate with T.K. Waters scheduled to take place in front of members of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to her campaign manager, Marlo Zarka. "I do not feel the...
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside. The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion. The...
News4Jax.com
‘One pill can kill’: Florida attorney general issues fentanyl warning to college students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “One pill can kill.”. That’s state attorney general Ashley Moody’s warning to college students starting their fall semester. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid that can easily mix with other drugs to the point where you may not know it’s there. “It’s...
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
News4Jax.com
Civil rights conference closes as leaders, youth reflect on where Jacksonville is 62 years after ‘Ax Handle Saturday’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday marks 62 years since Ax Handle Saturday in Jacksonville when a mob of white men downtown chased and beat African Americans with ax handles and other weapons. Headlines about the incident read: “Racial fury over sit-ins” and “Youth leader’s arrest seen as a move to...
click orlando
Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
Clay County hosting a hurricane kit giveaway this season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to offer 100 hurricane kits to low-income individuals and families in Clay County this Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at ReStore of Clay County Habitat for Humanity. This event will host a drive through distribution until...
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: 100 hurricane kits distributed to low-income individuals & families in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Low-income individuals and families will be able to get their hands on a hurricane kit Sunday in Clay County. Habitat for Humanity and State Farm are teaming up to give away the kits that include a hurricane radio that has a flashlight and phone charging capabilities, manual can openers, a first aid kit, a pack of bottled water, a disaster preparedness guide and more.
News4Jax.com
Mother speaks out after daughter accuses Starke youth academy employee of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – A parent of one of the cadets at a youth academy in Bradford County is speaking out after accusations involving inappropriate behavior between her daughter and an employee. The Florida Youth Challenge Academy, a program located in Starke that helps troubled teens, was under investigation for...
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
