PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark is confident that at least 30% of minor league players will sign recently distributed union authorization cards in the coming days and weeks, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization. “There was tremendous response,” Clark told the AP on Tuesday. “That’s probably not surprising.” Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election, which would be decided by majority vote. Minor league players would have a separate bargaining unit from their big league counterparts. While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season.

MLB ・ 23 MINUTES AGO