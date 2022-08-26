ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu3hj_0hWlPYgu00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant , pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna.

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, when asked for an ID to buy alcohol, they say he walked away and the female attendant followed him. That’s when he punched her, pushed her down then kicked and stomped on her head. Another person tried to step in and McCalep punched them too.

Under the plea agreement he was sentenced to one year at MDC, followed by one year of supervised probation. Friday’s sentence also included the sentence for a separate 2020 for aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 9

jim cogis
3d ago

I wonder if the sentence would have been so lenient if the races were reversed or would it have been charged as a hate crime

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after an alleged argument with a driver. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Val Verde Drive SW. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Austin Crespin is set to begin Monday. Crespin is accused in the March 2020 murder of an Albuquerque man. Police say 27-year-old Crespin and 41-year-old Agatha Frost were part of a group that planned a robbery near Central and Coal in March 2020. Witnesses say gunfire broke out and four […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD shoots, kills man after West Side confrontation

Police shot and killed a person after responding to a scene at a gas station Sunday night, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference early Monday morning. Officers responded to a request for assistance at a gas station in the area of Coors and Quail Northwest at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of embezzling $175K from employer

SANTA FE, N.M.  (AP) — An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling more than $175,000 from her former employer over a six-year span, according to authorities. A criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court shows 61-year-old Lisa Martinez is facing a second-degree felony charge of embezzlement. Martinez worked as an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Mdc#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
LOS CHAVEZ, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man and his mom facing charges for 2017 murder

A man and his mom are facing charges for their alleged role in a 2017 murder in New Mexico. According to court documents, Joaquin Roibal killed 51-year-old AJ Griffyn in 2017 and dumped his body off of a trail outside of Magdalena. The documents say Roibal was the caretaker of a rental property where Griffyn […]
MAGDALENA, NM
rrobserver.com

Woman charged in more than a dozen burglaries around ABQ

A woman is accused in more than a dozen burglaries of nail salons, cafes and other businesses around Albuquerque over the past few months — break-ins that attracted notice for the perpetrator’s habit of cutting out windows to evade alarms. Kellie Shugart, 40, is charged with more than...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage leads to pedestrians almost being hit by a car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother was crossing the street with her two kids when she was nearly struck by a driver in a stolen car. APD says moments before; the driver was involved in a road rage shooting. The mom says she had gone to the flea market at the Expo New Mexico with her two kids. One kid was walking beside her the other was in a stroller.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“I thought I was dead”: Woman says she was shot at while helping man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dodging bullets was not how one Albuquerque woman was expecting to spend her Saturday morning. The woman, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, says she was driving with her son’s father last week near 86th and Bridge when they saw a man screaming in the road with a young child.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday in northeast Albuquerque. Officials say the man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the 5200 block of Na Pali St., near Juan Tabo Blvd. and Spain Rd. APD’s Violent Crimes section has been activated. No other details are available […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after police shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. APD says around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to a gas station near Coors and Quail and found a person who appeared to be drunk passed out inside a vehicle. Officials say officers got […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Two People Have Been Killed in a Sunday Morning Shooting

“The ordinary response to atrocities to banish them from consciousness. Certain violations of the social compact are too terrible to utter aloud: this is the meaning of the word unspeakable. Atrocities, however, refuse to be buried. Equally as powerful as the desire to deny atrocities is the conviction that denial does not work. Folk wisdom is filled with ghosts who refuse to rest in their graves until their stories are told. Murder will out. Remembering and telling the truth about terrible events are prerequisites both for the restoration of the social order and for the healing of individual victims." —Judith Lewis Herman.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy