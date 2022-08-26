Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Football predictions: A look ahead to week 3 and region play
If you blinked, you may have missed the first two weeks of the regular season, but here we are, set for the opening week of region play this Friday. It has been an exciting two weeks to kick off the season thanks to several county battles, some national matchups and several thrilling finishes, but now, the real season begins.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea’s Hornets go undefeated in Vestavia Classic
VESTAVIA HILLS– Chelsea High School’s volleyball team traveled to Vestavia Hills over the weekend of Aug. 25, to participate in their first volleyball tournament of the season as a 7A team. The Hornets went undefeated by beating Fairhope, Arab, Springville, Oxford, and Helena over the weekend. The Hornets...
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
Shelby Reporter
Calera’s Kobe Prentice earns starting receiver position at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA – When Nick Saban was recruiting former Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice, he did so with the premise that Prentice could be the team’s “secret weapon.”. Well, the secret is no out after an impressive summer for Prentice, who was listed as one of three starting receivers for the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of the team’s season opener against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Shelby Reporter
Turnovers cost Thompson in 2nd straight nationally-ranked loss
ALABASTER – For the second week in a row, turnovers became costly in a top-50 nationally ranked game for the Thompson Warriors. After turnovers led to a 38-7 loss to Buford a week earlier, the Warriors fell 24-14 to Lipscomb Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27, after two more second-half turnovers returned for touchdowns led capped off 24 unanswered points for the Mustangs in the victory.
Celebrities and Philanthropists gather in Birmingham to celebrate inclusion at the KultureBALL 2022
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Celebrities and philanthropists are in Birmingham tonight to support acceptance of sensory inclusion. KultureCity hosted its ninth ball to promote more acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. The KultureBALL 2022 is a celebration of inclusion. KultureCity says its goal is to be more inclusive to those struggling with […]
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
wbrc.com
Chelsea teenager struck by lightning
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one Chelsea teenager, it was not. Lightning hit Emma Eggler in her in the chest, traveling down the left side of her body all the way to her foot. It...
wdhn.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor speaks on recruiting out-of-state students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 700 students from Dothan area schools attend a college that is part of the University of Alabama System. That includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system.
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Village Living
‘We're humbled, for sure’: 4 with Mountain Brook ties inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Dave Wood, left, and his brother, John Wood, of Wood Fruitticher Grocery Co., stand in front of the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame wall at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Aug. 9. The Wood brothers were inducted into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. After Thomas Jernigan Jr. had...
Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
hooversun.com
Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Shelby Reporter
New assistant principals selected for Helena and Montevallo
Two new administrators have been selected to fill assistant principal positions at Helena High School and Montevallo Elementary School. With over 15 years of experience in public education, Bianca McGrew has been chosen for the new assistant principal position at Helena High School. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health...
wvtm13.com
Watching for tropical development in the coming days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a slow start to the 2022 hurricane season and still no named storms for the month of August, we now have several areas of interest to watch in the tropical Atlantic basin. A trough of low pressure could develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea as...
hooversun.com
Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
Shelby Reporter
Tickets for 3rd annual Swag the Bag on sale in September
PELHAM—A trash bag art and fashion show is the central theme of Swag the Bag, the annual fall fundraiser for nonprofit Second Shift, an organization that assists youth who are aging out of foster care. Tickets for the third annual Swag the Bag go on sale Sept. 1, and...
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
