Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

A Japanese sailor was attacked Monday in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Radio New Zealand reported that the victim was part of a Japanese navy media team and that he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries. The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Radio New Zealand spoke with medics who said the sailor would require stitches...
US Navy warships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville sail through the Taiwan Strait for first time since China ramped up military drills around island

Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the Navy said Sunday, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island. In a statement, the Navy said the passage 'demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.'. Tensions in the...
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
