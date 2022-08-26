Read full article on original website
Related
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
maritime-executive.com
Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests
A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
Solomon Islands to ban foreign journalists who are not ‘respectful’ – report
PM office says journalists cannot operate in the Pacific as they do in other countries, accusing Australia’s ABC of ‘racial profiling’ in China coverage
Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service
A Japanese sailor was attacked Monday in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Radio New Zealand reported that the victim was part of a Japanese navy media team and that he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries. The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Radio New Zealand spoke with medics who said the sailor would require stitches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US Navy warships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville sail through the Taiwan Strait for first time since China ramped up military drills around island
Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the Navy said Sunday, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island. In a statement, the Navy said the passage 'demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.'. Tensions in the...
nationalinterest.org
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
RELATED PEOPLE
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Ukrainian Soldiers Smile Ear to Ear, Celebrate Recent Risky Win; Short Raw Video Reveals Quick Missile Attack on Tank
A video recently surfaced revealing Ukrainian anti-tank missiles destroying Russian armored vehicles. In the footage, Ukrainian soldiers used both Stugna-P's, manufactured in Ukraine, and British-built Javelin missiles. [i]
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
China deploys its most advanced stealth submarine bristling with missiles ‘for sinking US aircraft carriers’ near Taiwan
CHINA has deployed its latest stealth submarine around Taiwan as it continues war games around the island, it was reported. The Type-039C Yuan is bristling with weapons, including supersonic missiles, aimed at sinking the US Navy’s powerful aircraft carriers. China conducted its largest ever military drills around Taiwan -...
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
Terrifying moment flesh-melting ‘thermite bombs’ that burn to the bone rain down on Ukrainian town
THIS is the horrifying moment Russia appeared to unleash flesh-melting "thermite bombs" on a Ukrainian town. Terrifying footage shows the night sky in Marinka lit up by a chilling rain of sparkling, burning thermite - a killer chemical mixture. The video, taken through a smashed window by someone sheltering inside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections
Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Comments / 0