Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano EmployeesLarry LeasePlano, TX
R&B sensation Marcus Allen is making his way to Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul and R&B FestivalSANAF NewsTerrell, TX
Richardson ISD Launches Pilot Program That Keeps Phones Out of Student's Hands During SchoolLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death
A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog killed a woman he was conducting a welfare check on.
Texas man arrested after allegedly killing his estranged wife's friend
FORT WORTH, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife's friend during a fight. According to KXAS-TV, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth police officers responded to the 5200 block of Village Lane to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
Brandy Bottone, 32, said she has since received a second ticket for the same offense.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Arlington Officer Accused of Criminally Negligent Homicide Found Not Guilty
Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh, who was accused of negligent homicide in the death of a woman in 2019, was found not guilty by a Tarrant County jury on Monday. The jury was handed the case shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and deliberated for about three hours before being sent home for the weekend.
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
livelocalmagazines.com
Chelsea Nicole’s “Cry Little Girl”
Chelsea Nicole suffered horrific abuse from the time she was a toddler until she extricated herself from the daily misery at age 17. As an adult, she decided to use journaling as a pathway to healing. There were no intentions of publishing the raw, personal memories until she read what she’d written, flipping through the words like a carousel of pictures. She realized she’d animated her life; breaking down all the jagged fragments into even smaller pieces, and putting them back together into a whole picture. Finally, she had a detailed view of the pain as well as a clear look at the path to healing she’d taken through instinct. She decided to self-publish, hoping her experiences would help others.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Here’s what we know | Suspect killed by police after fatally shooting hostage in Fort Worth
Here's what we know | Suspect killed by police after fatally shooting hostage in Fort Worth. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Troy police chief said...
texasmetronews.com
What we know about the Plano woman arrested after viral video of racist rant
A video of a woman going on a racist rant against a group of South Asian women went viral this week, leading to the arrest of the 58-year-old woman at the center of the clip. Esmeralda Upton faces misdemeanor charges of assault and making a terroristic threat. Plano police were...
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘She Needed to Ruin Someone Else's Day': Victim's Son Addresses Racist Rant
Outrage continues in the racially charged confrontation in Plano that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident Wednesday night outside a restaurant involved a woman who identified herself as Mexican American verbally and physically attacking a group of Indian American women. The group Indian American Impact said...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man
An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
BET
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old
A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
Texas man uses Snapchat to publish images of women without consent, police say
A Fort Worth man was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Father and son dead, one arrested in Bedford
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two men died on Saturday morning after being injured at a residence, according to the Bedford Police Department and the …
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in Texas restaurant lot caught on video
A woman was arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot, in another disturbing example of anti-Asian violence seen across the U.S.
