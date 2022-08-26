ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royse City, TX

Texas man arrested after allegedly killing his estranged wife's friend

FORT WORTH, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife's friend during a fight. According to KXAS-TV, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth police officers responded to the 5200 block of Village Lane to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
FORT WORTH, TX
livelocalmagazines.com

Chelsea Nicole’s “Cry Little Girl”

Chelsea Nicole suffered horrific abuse from the time she was a toddler until she extricated herself from the daily misery at age 17. As an adult, she decided to use journaling as a pathway to healing. There were no intentions of publishing the raw, personal memories until she read what she’d written, flipping through the words like a carousel of pictures. She realized she’d animated her life; breaking down all the jagged fragments into even smaller pieces, and putting them back together into a whole picture. Finally, she had a detailed view of the pain as well as a clear look at the path to healing she’d taken through instinct. She decided to self-publish, hoping her experiences would help others.
Rooted Expeditions

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘She Needed to Ruin Someone Else's Day': Victim's Son Addresses Racist Rant

Outrage continues in the racially charged confrontation in Plano that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident Wednesday night outside a restaurant involved a woman who identified herself as Mexican American verbally and physically attacking a group of Indian American women. The group Indian American Impact said...
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
irvingweekly.com

Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man

An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
RED OAK, TX
CBS DFW

Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
BET

Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old

A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting

LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
LITTLE ELM, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Father and son dead, one arrested in Bedford

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two men died on Saturday morning after being injured at a residence, according to the Bedford Police Department and the …
BEDFORD, TX
