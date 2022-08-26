Read full article on original website
Broncos to trade Malik Reed to Steelers
The Steelers are picking up an edge defender. Pittsburgh has traded for outside linebacker Malik Reed, according to agent Mike McCartney. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will send the Broncos late draft-pick compensation. Reed entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He signed a $2.443...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Chiefs cut Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon didn’t make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. Gordon, the veteran who was once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, is being cut today, according to multiple reports. Despite trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs had a competitive wide receiver room in camp, with several players...
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Eagles release Anthony Harris
Safety Anthony Harris started 15 games for the Eagles last year, but he won’t be adding to that total in 2022. PFT has confirmed that Harris has been released as part of the cuts the Eagles are making to set their initial 53-man roster. Harris re-signed with the Eagles...
Browns cutting Josh Rosen
The Browns are moving on from one of their backup quarterback candidates. Cleveland is cutting Josh Rosen, according to multiple reports. Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs. Watson’s...
What Jimmy G's return to 49ers could mean for Lance
The 49ers signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a new one-year contract through the 2022 NFL season is a benefit for both the club and the veteran quarterback, but it could mean something else entirely for Trey Lance. Even though Garoppolo has remained on the 49ers' roster despite saying his goodbye to...
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing
Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
Olympian Devon Allen released by Eagles in final NFL roster cuts
Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final round of cuts ahead of the NFL season, according to multiple reports. Allen has until 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to clear waivers, after which the Eagles can put him on their practice squad. Allen was a...
Saints trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles
The Saints and Eagles pulled off a surprise trade for a veteran player on 53-man roster cutdown day. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a veteran defensive back, is getting shipped from New Orleans to Philadelphia, according to NFL Network. There’s no immediate word on what the Eagles are sending back to the Saints.
Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now
I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, give him the advice he needs regarding whether to accept or reject the bottom-line best offer the Ravens make. Whatever the Ravens put on the table, is it better to take it or to play for $23 million in 2022, with no guarantees for 2023?
Cowboys to release Brett Maher, but he’s likely to be back before Week 1
The Cowboys are set to go without a kicker on their initial 53-man roster, but they are unlikely to be missing one for long. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys are releasing Brett Maher on Tuesday. Gehlken adds that he is likely to rejoin the team after they make other roster moves following Tuesday’s cuts.
Giants cut QB Davis Webb
Third-string quarterback Davis Webb didn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster. The Giants cut Webb today, according to multiple reports. Webb spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants this year after former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had been named head coach. So Webb knew the offense, and it was thought that he’d have a decent chance of making the roster.
Maiocco: Jimmy G's pay cut opens up more questions than answers
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was medically cleared to practice on the day he reported to training camp in late July. However, he did not practice. He did not sit in on meetings. He was not issued any updated practice material. The 49ers held out hope that Garoppolo would be traded at...
For how long will Geno Smith remain the Seahawks’ starter?
For many quarterback competitions, the winner primarily wins the right to be the first quarterback benched. It’s fair to wonder when that will happen to new Seahawks starter Geno Smith. It feels inevitable. Although Smith held off Drew Lock, it’s got a distinct “for now” feel to it....
Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job...
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
Eagles get creative, trade for starting defensive back
The Eagles finally addressed their safety problem. All summer we knew that Marcus Epps was one of their starters but the rest of that position remained up in the air. On Tuesday, they hopefully solved that problem by pulling off a trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Here are...
