ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Marijuana retailers and cultivators move on in application process

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uVKw_0hWlPBdR00

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced on Friday that the marijuana retailers and cultivators selected as social equity applicants can now move on to the next steps of the licensing process.

The approved applicants and their backers will now have to submit information for a background check and the provisional license application. The background checks will be conducted by a third-party processing company and once complete the applicants can move on to the final phase of the licensure process.

All in all, six retailers, three joint-equity ventures and two micro-cultivators were approved by the Social Equity Council to move forward after meeting the requirements set forth by the Connecticut General Assembly to qualify for social equity status.

The 11 selected businesses will receive the only Social Equity Licenses available for each type of license in the lottery’s first round. Other social equity applicants not selected by the Council in this round will be added to the General Lottery. Additional businesses hoping to get social equity status will have to wait for future lotteries.

The State’s social equity licensing process has raised questions from marijuana advocates in the past, with some wondering if the State’s social equity guidelines are sufficient in ensuring those most impacted by the War on Drugs are being prioritized in the licensing process.

The post Marijuana retailers and cultivators move on in application process appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lamont signs onto letter requesting reprieve from Jones Act

With winter just a few months away, and global energy prices expected to remain high, Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a letter to the Biden Administration seeking solutions to help ease the financial burden on Connecticut residents. The letter, also signed by fellow New England governors Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gov. Janet Mills of […] The post Lamont signs onto letter requesting reprieve from Jones Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Background Checks#The Social Equity Council#Social Equity Licenses#The General Lottery#State
Government Technology

Connecticut UI Agency Points to ID Theft Amid Complaints

(TNS) — Business complaints of fraud are dogging Connecticut’s new unemployment insurance benefits system. Employers say they are receiving erroneous information about workers who are still on the job, but are filing for unemployment benefits. The complaints continue for weeks after businesses initially reported fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Lottery
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

More Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Hit Employers

Employers continue to report fraudulent unemployment claims, weeks after issues first surfaced following the launch of a new Connecticut Department of Labor website. Numerous reports of fraud first surfaced last month, just weeks after DOL launched the ReEmployCT website as part of a $60 million modernization project to replace the agency’s 40-year-old technology systems.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Wallpaper*

This Connecticut lake house by Worrell Yeung cascades towards the water

New York studio Worrell Yeung has designed a Connecticut lake house worthy of home envy. Perched atop the leafy slopes surrounding Candlewood Lake, the home is a 4,900 sq ft family retreat defined by its strong shapes and stacked, linear volumes. The timber and concrete forms appear cascading towards the water, connecting the owners to the landscape and allowing them to take in nature at every corner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Unemployment Fraud Continues To Climb

Some Connecticut employers are flagging what they believe is the growing problem of unemployment fraud in the state. Employers are receiving an increase in unemployment claims for employees who still work for the company or who never worked for the company. The Department of Labor said it’s not a problem with their system, but simply an increase in fraud attempts across the system.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
509
Followers
138
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy