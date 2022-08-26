ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Series 'Mo' Highlights a Palestinian American Family on TV

 3 days ago

"Mo" on Netflix is a new comedy that follows the life of a family of Palestinian refugees and their story about building success in America. Mo Amer, creator, executive producer, and star, joined Cheddar News to discuss his new series. "It was really surprising to me to know that Arabs really were like faceless in entertainment. You really didn't have anybody who looked to as an example, and more importantly is like the immigration, immigrant asylee experience in America is so misunderstood, and it is always left to different media outlets to kind of describe what that is. And it's never coming from the people themselves"

