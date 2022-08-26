ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's lawyer said classified documents from Mar-a-Lago were transferred to the NARA in a 'voluntary and open' way

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFywl_0hWlOyq700
Evan Corcoran also represents a former Capitol police officer charged in connection with January 6. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo
  • Trump's lawyer Evan Corcoran claimed Trump's transfer of classified documents that he was keeping in Mar-a-Lago was a "voluntary and open process."
  • In a letter to the DOJ, Corcoran asked that the DOJ investigation into the "leader of the Republican Party" not "involve politics."
  • He said the boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were "unknowingly included among the boxes brought to Mar-a-Lago by the movers."

In a letter penned to the Department of Justice, former President Donald Trump's lawyer Evan Corcoran claimed the former president's transfer of classified documents that he was keeping in Mar-a-Lago was a "voluntary and open process."

The letter was included in the 38-page affidavit released Friday by the DOJ which provided reasoning for the FBI raid into Mar-a-Lago earlier in August.

In the letter, which Corcoran wrote on behalf of Trump, he asked that the DOJ investigation into the "leader of the Republican Party" not "involve politics."

He then said the boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were "unknowingly included among the boxes brought to Mar-a-Lago by the movers."

"It is important to emphasize that when a request was made for the documents by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), President Trump readily and voluntarily agreed to their transfer to NARA," Corcoran wrote.

He continued: "The communications regarding the transfer of boxes to NARA were friendly, open, and straightforward. President Trump voluntarily ordered that the boxes be provided to NARA. No legal objection was asserted about the transfer. No concerns were raised about the contents of the boxes. It was a voluntary and open process."

He said the "good faith" exercised by Trump was not matched by the DOJ or the FBI because of the many leaks that came from the investigation in the past months.

Corcoran then argued that the President has "absolute authority" to declassify documents, a tentpole argument of Trump's since the raid.

He added that a criminal investigation regarding classified documents is not applicable to a former or sitting President because the statute that discusses criminal action involving classified documents does not explicitly mention presidents.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 210

whodidit
3d ago

😂😂 unknowingly???? 😂😂 top secret documents out in the open ??? 15 boxes first time and then 12+ boxes the second time ? and then all of the the the the ah ah ah excuses ??? yeah right !!!

Reply(17)
32
Zany2
3d ago

Haha. Hmm, what excuses can be found? He handed over all the documents, his lawyer signed that he did, the documents were planted by FBI agents, the documents were declassified, he owned them, he took them home for homework, the search warrant was too broad, the search violated his fourth amendment rights, and on-and-on. Good luck with those many lame defenses in court. They only make you appear that you're trying to coverup your wrongdoings and shows consciousness of guilt.

Reply(22)
71
Tammy Joslin
3d ago

Lmmfao yea right trump knew what he was doing this was the reason russia helped trump get into office was to steal information and pass it along trump knew what he was doing his lawyers are going to lose they're jobs Lmmfao

Reply(2)
14
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Nara#Fbi#Doj#The Republican Party#The Department Of Justice
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but adds that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday struck a more measured tone when discussing the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club compared to some of his Republican colleagues who have sharply criticized the move. "We're a nation of laws. Nobody's above the law. That's for darn sure," the South...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

592K+
Followers
39K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy