ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Today we’re reporting a total of 476 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzr5d_0hWlOvBw00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Today we’re reporting a total of 476 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 886 additional recoveries for Aug. 20-26. Today’s report includes 458 current cases and 18 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report three additional deaths today: 

  • A male, age range 81-90, passed away July 29. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
  • A female, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 18. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
  • A female, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 18. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 745,110 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is MEDIUM. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: 

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*

* You may choose to wear a face mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
Galveston County, TX
Health
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Linus Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cw39.com

HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
SPRING, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy