Today we’re reporting a total of 476 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 886 additional recoveries for Aug. 20-26. Today’s report includes 458 current cases and 18 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report three additional deaths today:

A male, age range 81-90, passed away July 29. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

A female, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 18. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 18. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 745,110 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is MEDIUM. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*

* You may choose to wear a face mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.