ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

This Union Jack-Emblazoned 387-Foot Sailing Yacht Was Designed to Become the UK’s National Flagship

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGxgl_0hWlOsXl00

The UK’s new national flagship will be a futuristic sailing yacht covered in the Union Jack—if Gresham Yachts has anything to say about it, that is.

The London design studio has unveiled a 387-footer that it hopes will be greenlit by the UK government. Last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to replace the decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia with a “first-of-its-kind” flagship that will sail all over the world promoting British interests. Gresham is one of the potential bidders that floated a Britannia 2.0  for consideration.

In fact, the firm penned a concept in 2020 before the PM had even asked for it. The sailing yacht, which was originally christened Project Albion, set the foundations for the design you see today.

The refined three-masted beauty sports billowing sails emblazoned with the Union Jack and a matching hull finished in navy and red. Although the silhouette is quite classic, the yacht has a focus on sustainability that roots it firmly in the 21st century. That’s quite important since the folks at 10 Downing Street said the flagship should reflect British design expertise and the latest innovations in green technology.

“The national flagship project is a very exciting proposition and would be an unmatched opportunity to demonstrate the best of British talent to the world,” the firm’s founder and design principal, Steve Gresham, said in a statement. “It is an opportunity to create a versatile and multifunctional vessel that could be used for official events and exhibitions alongside private meetings and dinners for government officials and dignitaries.”

Gresham says the vessel will be environmentally conscious and “use the wind and hybrid power for sailing.” It sounds similar to Oceanco’s 417-foot sailing yacht Y271 , reportedly owned by Jeff Bezos, which will use three towering 229-foot masts to bolster propulsion when it’s eventually launched.

Onboard, meanwhile, Gresham’s prospective flagship will be centered around a large double-height atrium that could be used as either an exhibition space, a ballroom or a reception area. There will be meeting rooms in which the Brits can carry out business when moored or abroad. Other highlights include a helipad and a hydrogen limousine tender that can be used to fetch VIPs.

The UK government says the chosen ship will hit the water within the next four years and is expected to be in service for around 30 years. It will be crewed by the Royal Navy.

Bring on the next Britannia.

Click here to see all the photos of Gresham’s national flagship concept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibAl4_0hWlOsXl00 More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Custom Sailing Yacht Elegantly Fuses Modern Design and Old-World Charm

The word “bespoke” gets tossed around a lot in the marine industry, but Thomas Tison’s latest creation is truly deserving of that descriptor. The French naval architect, who is currently working for the British America’s Cup team, has unveiled an elegant new vessel that was custom-built for a client seeking a cross between a high-speed racer and a classic wooden sailing yacht. The end result is a 49-footer that eschews the current trend of minimalist, carbon-fiber raceboats in favor of what Tison describes as “a timeless prestige.” Christened Elida, the slick offshore cruiser sports curved and tensed lines, with a pronounced flare,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

A 1,200-Year-Old Luxury Estate Has Been Uncovered by Archaeologists in the Israeli Desert

If you’ve ever wondered how the wealthy lived in the early 8th or 9th century, now is your chance to take a glimpse into the past. This week, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a lavish estate in the Negev, a desert region in the south of Israel. The 1,200-year-old home was unearthed in the Bedouin town of Rahat where the dig team came upon the ancient property’s courtyard. The estate features four wings, including a section featuring a marble hallway with stone floors and some walls decorated with frescoes. The excavation was conducted in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

The World’s First Fleet of Hydrogen-Powered Trains Has Debuted in Germany

Riding the rails in Germany just got even cleaner. Officials in the country launched what they’re calling the world’s first fleet of hydrogen passenger trains earlier this week, reports the Associated Press. The new locomotives are set to replace a diesel fleet in the state of Lower Saxony. The new fleet consists of 14 Coradia iLint hydrogen trains made by the French company Alstom and operated by regional rail company LNVG. Each of the new locomotives use hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity needed to power its engine. This makes the vehicles much cleaner than their diesel-powered predecessors, which explains why...
TRAFFIC
LADbible

The British family that lives in the world's smallest country

If you live in a remote community and feel a bit isolated from time to time, then spare a thought for the British residents of Sealand – which is unofficially the world’s smallest country. Sealand is an unrecognised micronation about 12km east of Suffolk in the North Sea,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after embarking for exercises in the US.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”The vessel’s departure had earlier been delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.The Royal Navy was not able to offer any further details or confirm if the earlier technical issue was related to the mechanical...
MILITARY
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailing Yacht#Design#Uk#Vehicles#National Flagship#Royal Yacht Britannia#British#Project Albion
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
tatler.com

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale

Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
WORLD
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy