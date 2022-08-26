Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. Days after requesting a trade, Mims put down the best game tape of his NFL career, even if it came against backup Giants defenders in the preseason. He was focused and involved throughout, most notably tying the game in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard touchdown catch down the sideline. Mims has all the physical tools to be successful in the NFL, but he fell out of favor with the Jets' coaching staff after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft when Adam Gase still was coaching the team. It remains to be seen whether the Jets honor Mims' trade request or try to keep him in hopes this game was the moment the light turned on for him.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO