4-star in-state OL commits elsewhere
A four-star, in-state offensive lineman committed elsewhere on Monday night. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) tackle Monroe Freeling announced his verbal pledge to Georgia, choosing the (...)
BREAKING: UGA Lands Top Ranked Prospect in South Carolina
Georgia adds its 19th commit in the 2023 class. This time, an elite offensive lineman.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The Chiefs likely will start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. Jones reportedly was on the bubble and won the Chiefs over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Report: South Carolina Decides On Its New Mascot Name
With the South Carolina Gamecocks changing the name of their live mascot, a lot of funny (and sometimes inappropriate) name ideas have been floated. But on Monday, a new name was officially chosen. According to David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, South Carolina's live rooster mascot will now be...
Complex
Deion Sanders Responds to Critics of His Coaching Style: ‘I Don’t Care’
When it comes to the sport of football, there aren’t many personalities bigger than Deion “Primetime” Sanders. Known for his engaging and flamboyant personality as a coach or TV personality, he is also well-regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, and quite possibly the best cornerback ever. Now, he is using that football acumen and energy to become one of the most intriguing coaches in college football.
South Carolina's No. 1 player commits to Georgia football
2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has committed to Georgia football,. Freeling is rated as the No. 80 recruit overall, the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina and the No. 13 tackle in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Monroe (6-foot-7, 283 pounds) out of Oceanside Collegiate Academy...
Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: Dallas Cuts Kicker and Both Backup QBs toward 53-Man Roster
It's going to take 53 guys to contend. And that process - of determining the "final'' 53-man roster (that isn't really "final'') is now underway.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports
Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars
Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games -- all with the Jaguars -- turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Given he has a serviceable body of work in the NFL, Armstead should be able to find another landing spot in the league.
South Carolina football culture in a great place
Apparently obvious to many, one coach in the Southeastern Conference withstanding, it seems pretty clear that the culture within the South Carolina football program is so bright, it needs shades. A strong culture doesn’t promise wins, but wins are a helluva lot more likely when there’s complete buy-in from top to bottom.
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing
Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason
Alabama sits atop the rankings to start the season, with Georgia and Texas A&M biting at its heels.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Walks walk after talking talk
Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. Days after requesting a trade, Mims put down the best game tape of his NFL career, even if it came against backup Giants defenders in the preseason. He was focused and involved throughout, most notably tying the game in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard touchdown catch down the sideline. Mims has all the physical tools to be successful in the NFL, but he fell out of favor with the Jets' coaching staff after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft when Adam Gase still was coaching the team. It remains to be seen whether the Jets honor Mims' trade request or try to keep him in hopes this game was the moment the light turned on for him.
