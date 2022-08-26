ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eminem Speaks to God on Dr. Dre’s Remix of Kanye West’s ‘Use This Gospel’

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OPuK_0hWlOh5000

Many fans were surprised to see that a Dr. Dre remix of Kanye West ’s song “Use This Gospel” featuring Eminem — which was slated for West’s never-released, Dr. Dre-helmed revamp of his 2019 “Jesus Is King” album — turned up on DJ Khaled ’s new album, “God Did,” which dropped last night.

While Khaled explained to Apple Radio’s Zane Lowe (in typically verbose fashion) that he’d simply asked West, who had played the unreleased album for him a couple of years ago, if he could use the version on his album, West said yes and the necessary clearances were cleared. (See below.) But more interesting is what Eminem raps on the remix, which was teased on Instagram by West in 2020 — whether or not he’s serious, it shows a strong sense of faith that’s very much on-message for both “Jesus Is King” and “God Did.”

“I’m holding on but I don’t know if I can take it much longer

Today’s the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father

Please let this hate make me stronger

‘Fore they turn on me like a zombie

It’s like I’m being strangled unconscious

When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna

Take you away from your daughters

Danglin’ a bunch of painkillers on ya

Wavin’ ’em in your face and then watch ’em comin’ extra strength

And that’s why they make ’em in rectangular objects

‘Cause that’s the shape of a coffin

Though, it ain’t medication this time

But the devil’s egging me on

And I ain’t gonna let ’em break me ’cause I’m a soldier

He continues later in the verse:

“I’m armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer

Soon as I squeeze it, I’m blessed like sneezes

Call me Yeezus, I’m F’d in the head, maybe I’m bonkers

Regardless, never claimed to be flawless

Long as the mistakes I’ve acknowledged.”

Finally, he concludes the verse with:

“Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift

Every single day I thank God for

That’s why I pay so much homage

Praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”

Read the song’s full lyrics on Genius.com .

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Variety

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo

That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kelli Giddish’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit Was Not Her Choice

Kelli Giddish’s upcoming “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” exit was not her choice, nor was it a decision made by showrunner David Graziano, Variety has learned. According to multiple sources, the “SVU” shake-up was a call made from above, with one insider noting that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible. Mariska Hargitay, who is both the star and an executive producer on the Dick Wolf drama, as well as at least one other producer pushed to keep Giddish on the procedural, but the decision had already been made. Additionally, salary...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Eminem
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Snoop Dogg
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Use This Gospel#Apple Radio
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy