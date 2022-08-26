ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’ Gets Lost On Its Way Up the Corporate Rom-Com Ladder: Review

By Caroline Framke
 4 days ago
The most frustrating turn in any romantic comedy is when the leading lady and/or man becomes a jerk. It’s a crucial moment — necessary, even — but it’s always the hump you have to endure in order to get to the part where everyone learns their lesson, embraces their truth, and kisses their hot crush to the triumphant swell of an impossibly catchy pop song that will nonetheless fade from memory by the time the credits roll. Without that annoying blip of tension, that payoff won’t be half as sweet — or, truth be told, half as earned.

Such is the conundrum facing “ Partner Track ,” Netflix ’s frothy new comedy based on Helen Wan’s novel about lawyers fighting tooth and nail to become partner, if only they could stop getting distracted by each other. Ingrid ( Arden Cho ) is the firm’s determined golden girl, especially because she’s always willing to work overtime and do everything her mercurial boss (Matthew Rauch) tells her, no matter how morally questionable. As she tells us in the pilot’s peppy opening narration, she chose to go into Mergers and Acquisitions because that’s what all the best corporate lawyers do. That she’s often compromising her values or throwing friends like Rachel (Alexandra Turshen) and Tyler (Bradley Gibson) under the bus to climb the company ladder is, she reasons, an inevitable hazard of the job.

This could make for an interesting conflict, especially when paired with Ingrid struggling to reconcile her ambition with the the firm’s complete bungling of a racist incident involving her biggest, frattiest competition (Nolan Gerard Funk) midway through the season. Ingrid’s frustration at being the office’s token Asian American woman when all she wants is to be thought of as a lawyer, period, gives the show some of its best and most insightful material. Getting to that point, though, means wading through the first few episodes, which have enough trouble moving beyond “hello, fellow kids” dialogue that some curious viewers might’ve already tapped out.

Ingrid’s flaws at work might be easier to take if her romantic life at least had enough fizz to keep the show afloat. But here, too, “Partner Track” falls short, throwing rote dialogue masquerading as “steamy banter” at a love triangle without any heat. On the one hand, there’s besotted rich guy Nick (Rob Heaps), the seemingly perfect fit for Ingrid who nonetheless, as TikTok would put it, gives her “the ick.” On the other is Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), the ostensibly dashing London transfer. Jeff apparently crossed paths with Ingrid years earlier at a wedding in a way that’s had her fantasizing about him ever since. But it’s hard to buy that when Cho and Sherwood have so little chemistry that even the show’s ample use of sexy slo-mo can’t sell the sexual tension the pairing so desperately needs. If it weren’t for the scripts insisting that Ingrid and Jeff are endgame, in fact, it would be easier to believe that she might be destined for another kind of opposites-attract romance with Z (Desmond Chiam), a client’s son whose ideals keep clashing with the firm’s lack thereof, and with whom Ingrid has the biggest spark even in their brief scenes together.

It’s a shame that so much of the show never quite gels, given the potential laden in its premise, characters, and supporting ensemble. Turshen, Gibson and Funk are especially good as their characters stumble and get more screentime away from Ingrid — which is, perhaps, indicative of how much time Ingrid spends being one of the least compelling parts of her own show. If “Partner Track” were a 95 minute movie, it would’ve had to make sharper edits in its story and meandering dialogue. It might’ve found a bouncier rhythm to take it from one scene to the next. But with 10 episodes to fill, “Partner Track” spends way too long showing Ingrid stuck in immoral quagmires to make her eventual redemption all that satisfying.

“Partner Track” is now available to stream on Netflix.

Variety

‘Euphoria’ Actor Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ at Prime Video

Barbie Ferreira, who broke out on HBO’s buzzy series “Euphoria,” is joining the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller starring Ariana DeBose. The film is backed by Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television. Production is expected to begin in the fall. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will direct “House of Spoils” from their own script. It will premiere on Prime Video on a yet-to-be-determined date. “House of Spoils” follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table joint on a remote escape — where she battles chaos in the kitchen, a dubious investor and crushing self...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Dropout’ Star Naveen Andrews Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2 at Fox

Naveen Andrews has signed on for a series regular role in Season 2 of “The Cleaning Lady” at Fox. Season 2 of the drama series picks up with Thony (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, Luca (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris (Sean Lew) forces Fiona (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia Join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Pain Hustlers’

Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Andy Garcia will join the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” teaming up with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the Netflix movie. Brian d’Arcy James (“Spotlight,” “West Side Story”) and Chloe Coleman (“My Spy,” “Marry Me”) are rounding out the ensemble. David Yates, best known for directing several “Harry Potter” movies, is helming “The Pain Hustlers,” which is said to be tonally similar to American Dream-esque crime dramas like “The Big Short,” “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” According to the official logline, the film follows an unemployed “blue-collar woman struggling to raise her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho to Make Series Debut With ‘Uncle Sam Shik’

Song Kang-ho, known for his roles in “Memories of Murder” and “Parasite,” has signed up to make his TV series debut. He will star in indie-produced drama “Uncle Sam Shik.” “Uncle Sam Shik” is a 1960s-set tale of two men, their pride, greed and bromance, local Korean media reports. Song’s co-lead actor has not been disclosed. The series is to be directed by Shin Yeon-shick, with whom Song has recently shot feature films “Coweb” and “One Win.” Both films have completed physical production but have not yet been released. The series is reported to be a ten-episode drama, produced by Slingshot Studio. A...
MOVIES
Variety

Nippon TV Seals Major Anime License Deal With Netflix

Nippon TV, a leading Japanese entertainment company, has licensed 13 of its most popular anime titles to Netflix to stream non-exclusively around the world.  The first titles to start streaming on Sept. 2, 2022 include the first 38 episodes of ever-popular “Hunter x Hunter,” which will be available in 104 countries, including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE; “Ouran High School Host Club,” in 190 countries; and “Claymore,” in 136 countries. Others – listed in the order in which Netflix will upload them – include “Death Note” (37 eps. x 30 mins); “Death Note: Relight 1” (130 mins), “Death Note: Relight 2” (120 mins)...
COMICS
Variety

‘Trying’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

“Trying” has been renewed for a fourth season at Apple TV+. The British comedy series will return for another new slate of episodes. The news of the renewal for the favorably reviewed series comes three days ahead of its upcoming Season 3 finale, which will debut on the streamer on Friday. When “Trying” premiered its first season on Apple TV+ in May 2020, all eight episodes became available to watch on the platform on the same day. Since then, the series has shifted to a weekly format, with a new episode becoming available on the platform each Friday this season. The Season...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Inventing Anna’ Triggers Defamation Suit from Vanity Fair Staffer

A Vanity Fair staffer who is portrayed in the Netflix show “Inventing Anna” filed a lawsuit on Monday, claiming she was falsely depicted in the series as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.” Rachel Williams was a friend of Anna Sorokin, the convicted con artist at the center of the show. Williams was defrauded out of $62,000 and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The Netflix series was adapted from a New York magazine article about Sorokin. Williams has previously detailed her misgivings with the show, which she argues let Sorokin off too easily. The lawsuit, filed in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Actor, Dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, a young, up-and-coming South African actor who most recently starred in this year’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” died Monday in New York from an unexpected illness, Variety has confirmed. She was 32. Dean also appeared in the DC Comics series “Black Lightning” on The CW. She played the highly skilled assassin Syonide throughout nine episodes over two seasons. She made her acting debut in the South African film “Spud” in 2010 and returned in the 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.” “Triangle of Sadness,” a satirical dark comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, marked her first major film....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

