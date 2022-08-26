ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Billsburg Brewery Reggae Festival Honors Brewery Founder

WILLIAMSBURG—In 2019, Billsburg Brewery founder Dave Baum put together the brewery’s first reggae festival in conjunction with Jamestown Settlement. The event had such a great response, the brewery was in the process of putting together the second annual event when covid struck. The brewery was unable to resume the tradition until last year.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Players Embraces 65th Season In Community Theater With 2022-2023 Lineup

WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Players has been showcasing local talent through its all-volunteer nonprofit organization for the past 65 years. The amateur theatre originally opened in January 1957 with Teahouse of the August Moon directed by Arthur Sircom as its first production. “While Williamsburg Players has officially become a ‘senior citizen,’ we’re not...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton University Grad Fills Void By Designing HBCyoU Doll Line

A 2002 graduate of Hampton University has created her own line of dolls. Brooke Hart Jones was hoping to send a gift to her friend’s daughter during the pandemic, but she noticed something odd as she searched high and low for that “perfect gift.” Her friend is also an HU graduate, and she was on the hunt for an HU doll to pay homage to their alma mater.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yorktown, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
City
Yorktown, VA
Local
Virginia Government
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Unique Community’s Guinea Jubilee Returns to Va.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Guinea Jubilee sponsored by the Guinea Heritage Association is scheduled to return on Sept. 23-24 in Bena, Virginia on the Abington Ruritan Club grounds. The 41st Guinea Jubilee returns this year and will be part of a monthlong Guinea Heritage Month,...
BENA, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Stravinsky
Person
John Williams
Essence

This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs

Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Shored Up LLC Receives National Excellence in Education Award

Shored Up LLC, the small, woman-owned ecotour company operating out of Hampton that has won the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award two years running, can now add a couple of other accolades to its portfolio of honors. The business was recently awarded a regional National Park Service Award, in addition to the prestigious National Excellence in Education Award. Shored Up owners Claire Neubert and Linda Hamm traveled to Washington, DC on August 24 to join other team members at the National Parks Service Awards ceremony.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Symphony#Art#Concert#Berceuse And Finale#The Yorktown Foundation#The Virginia Commission
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Governor Youngkin Visits Patrick Henry Mall During Black Business Month

NEWPORT NEWS-Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently paid a visit to a handful of minority-owned businesses within Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue as part of Black Business Month. The event, held Thursday, August 25, was coordinated by Tiffany Boyle, Newport News Commissioner of Revenue and founding member of Virginia’s Minority...
VIRGINIA STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Williamsburg, VA USA

Found at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, VA. My daughter found it in a garden bed and was so excited.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
travel2next.com

21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA

Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy