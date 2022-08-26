Read full article on original website
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
peninsulachronicle.com
Billsburg Brewery Reggae Festival Honors Brewery Founder
WILLIAMSBURG—In 2019, Billsburg Brewery founder Dave Baum put together the brewery’s first reggae festival in conjunction with Jamestown Settlement. The event had such a great response, the brewery was in the process of putting together the second annual event when covid struck. The brewery was unable to resume the tradition until last year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Players Embraces 65th Season In Community Theater With 2022-2023 Lineup
WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Players has been showcasing local talent through its all-volunteer nonprofit organization for the past 65 years. The amateur theatre originally opened in January 1957 with Teahouse of the August Moon directed by Arthur Sircom as its first production. “While Williamsburg Players has officially become a ‘senior citizen,’ we’re not...
Movie Nights at VB Town Center begins Sept. 3
This free outdoor movie series will be showcasing films every Saturday night in September and October at sunset in the recessed area of the Town Center Fountain Plaza.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton University Grad Fills Void By Designing HBCyoU Doll Line
A 2002 graduate of Hampton University has created her own line of dolls. Brooke Hart Jones was hoping to send a gift to her friend’s daughter during the pandemic, but she noticed something odd as she searched high and low for that “perfect gift.” Her friend is also an HU graduate, and she was on the hunt for an HU doll to pay homage to their alma mater.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Hosting Hiring Event September 1
NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News/Williamsburg Airport will hold an on-site hiring event on Thursday, September 1 from 11am to 3pm. The event will be held in the main terminal of the airport, which is located at 900 Bland Blvd. There will be a welcome table for all participants with position descriptions to review.
Unique Community’s Guinea Jubilee Returns to Va.
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Guinea Jubilee sponsored by the Guinea Heritage Association is scheduled to return on Sept. 23-24 in Bena, Virginia on the Abington Ruritan Club grounds. The 41st Guinea Jubilee returns this year and will be part of a monthlong Guinea Heritage Month,...
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Hampton Roads schools share messages for 2022-23 school year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local schools are sharing special announcements each morning with WAVY again this year. Tune in daily to WAVY and FOX43 to see Morning Announcements through the morning. Here’s the list of announcements so far. Chesapeake Public Schools. Gloucester High School. Landstown High in Virginia...
Essence
This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs
Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
WTKR
East Coast Surfing Championship a reminder why three Virginia Beach surfers love the sports
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) - The sound of crashing waves at the end of August usually signals it's time for the East Coast Surfing Championship. 10-year-old McCauley Hoover barely remembers what life was like before she took on her first wave. "My sister, she's a big surfer," Hoover said. "I...
peninsulachronicle.com
Shored Up LLC Receives National Excellence in Education Award
Shored Up LLC, the small, woman-owned ecotour company operating out of Hampton that has won the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award two years running, can now add a couple of other accolades to its portfolio of honors. The business was recently awarded a regional National Park Service Award, in addition to the prestigious National Excellence in Education Award. Shored Up owners Claire Neubert and Linda Hamm traveled to Washington, DC on August 24 to join other team members at the National Parks Service Awards ceremony.
13newsnow.com
Community organizations and leaders in Hampton provide supplies to give students a helping hand
The "It Takes a Village" back-to-school giveaway distributed backpacks full of school supplies. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
peninsulachronicle.com
Cox Communications Opens New Location In New Town, Introduces New Cell Phone Service
JAMES CITY-A Cox Communications office in Greater Williamsburg recently opened in a new location. On August 22, Cox opened in a space on Main Street in New Town off of Monticello Avenue. Cox moved from its former location just down the road at 112 New Quarter Dr. Want to read...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
peninsulachronicle.com
Governor Youngkin Visits Patrick Henry Mall During Black Business Month
NEWPORT NEWS-Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently paid a visit to a handful of minority-owned businesses within Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue as part of Black Business Month. The event, held Thursday, August 25, was coordinated by Tiffany Boyle, Newport News Commissioner of Revenue and founding member of Virginia’s Minority...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Williamsburg, VA USA
Found at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, VA. My daughter found it in a garden bed and was so excited.
NACC offering $35 adoption special through the end of the month
The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is offering a "Clear the Shelters" adoption special. You can adopt an animal for only $35 through August 31.
Be the first to tour an unearthed Civil War battlefield in Virginia
The National Park Service will conduct tours of a pivotal Civil War battlefield for the first time this September, marking the 158th anniversary of the battle of New Market heights.
travel2next.com
21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA
Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
LIST: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
