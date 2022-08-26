Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?
Down 26% year-to-date, will the electric car mogul return to the $1 trillion club in the future?
Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest
CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.04 million shares sold short, which is 1.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Motley Fool
3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now
Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marathon Oil 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Marathon Oil MRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Marathon Oil has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion. Buying $1000 In MRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRO stock 5 years...
Analyzing Lululemon Athletica's Short Interest
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) short percent of float has risen 28.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.54 million shares sold short, which is 2.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 273 companies set new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Athersys ATHX saw the most pronounced move, as...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What's Going On With Hempacco Stock?
Hempacco Co Inc HPCO shares are trading higher Tuesday amid the company's initial public offering. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday under the ticker symbol "HPCO." The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
AOL Corp
Stock market live updates: Stocks extend losses after two-day Powell sell-off
U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday, deepening a rout spurred by fears of sustained monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. The S&P 500 tumbled 1% after a jump at the start of trading, extending its losses after the benchmark index plunged roughly 4% across back-to-back losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 175 points, or about 0.6%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
How Is The Market Feeling About Alcoa?
Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) short percent of float has risen 15.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.82 million shares sold short, which is 4.9% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Big Lots' Negative Q2 Earnings & Softer Q3 Outlook Keep This Analyst On The Sideline
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Big Lots Inc BIG with a price target of $23.00. Feldman said Big Lots's 2Q22 earnings were a disappointment with negative comp and operating losses, but on a relative and adjusted basis, the 2Q22 results came in a touch better than expected.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
This Women Health Stock Gets Analyst Downgrade On 'Approvability Issues, Restructuring'
HC Wainwright has downgraded ObsEva SA OBSV from a Buy to Neutral without a price target. Late last month, the FDA notified ObsEva of review issues regarding deficiencies in the linzagolix application for uterine fibroids. These review issues preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing commitments at this time. ObsEva said...
