ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Health Care Stocks#Intraday#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Uph#Alaunos Therapeutics Tcrt#Etnb
Benzinga

Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest

CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.04 million shares sold short, which is 1.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now

Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyzing Lululemon Athletica's Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) short percent of float has risen 28.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.54 million shares sold short, which is 2.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 273 companies set new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Athersys ATHX saw the most pronounced move, as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Hempacco Stock?

Hempacco Co Inc HPCO shares are trading higher Tuesday amid the company's initial public offering. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday under the ticker symbol "HPCO." The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market live updates: Stocks extend losses after two-day Powell sell-off

U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday, deepening a rout spurred by fears of sustained monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. The S&P 500 tumbled 1% after a jump at the start of trading, extending its losses after the benchmark index plunged roughly 4% across back-to-back losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 175 points, or about 0.6%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Alcoa?

Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) short percent of float has risen 15.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.82 million shares sold short, which is 4.9% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy