ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRjlp_0hWlNcdA00
Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Photo by Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition, filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute. The suit says the Texas law prevented the plaintiffs from traveling with a handgun between Parker, Fannin and Grayson counties, where they lived, worked and went to school.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote that the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.

"Based on the Second Amendment's text, as informed by Founding-Era history and tradition, the court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against this prohibition," Pittman wrote in the ruling .

The order will not go into immediate effect. Pittman stayed the ruling for 30 days pending appeal.

The decision comes just three months after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in the deadliest school shooting in Texas.

The Firearms Policy Coalition filed the lawsuit in November 2021. It came months after a legislative session in which lawmakers passed a law that allows Texans to carry handguns without a license or training, despite previous promises from Republican leaders to address gun safety following the 2019 El Paso and Midland-Odessa mass shootings.

In the last 13 years, as firearms have become more accessible in the state, Texas has had eight mass shootings.

Gov. Greg Abbott 's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday's ruling.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune . Read the original here .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Timothy Jones
3d ago

Easy solution , no firearms until they are 21 , unless they serve in the military. Let them get their firearms training from the military.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps Up

Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. On Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked before the next bus left to head off to New York City. The Republican governor has criticized President Joe Biden over how he took a hands-off approach to the migrants entering the Texas and Arizona borders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fannin, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Richmond, TX
County
Grayson County, TX
Grayson County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
UVALDE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#The Texas Tribune#Handguns#Firearms#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Founding Era#Robb Elementary School
arizonasuntimes.com

‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban

Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
L'Observateur

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
UPI News

Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Alabama captured photos and video when a pair of goats accosted his patrol vehicle and ate some of his paperwork. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his patrol vehicle after delivering some legal documents and found two curious goats investigating the car.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
436K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy