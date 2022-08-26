How local organizations are using $33M in loans to help flood victims

The Small Business Administration has approved $33 million in loans so far to help the St. Louis-area flood victims recover. Is that enough to help cover the damage?

Urban League President Michael McMillian said he's been satisfied with the response so far.

"It's been very difficult," McMIllian said. "Those of us who are native St. Louisans have really not seen anything like this, and in some cases I think a lot of people were not prepared for it."

FEMA and the Small Business Administration are opening a new disaster recovery center Friday in University City at Centennial Commons. Other centers are open in Hazelwood, at Ranken Technical College on Newstead and in St. Charles County.

McMillian explained some of the work that all those organizations have been coming together to do.

"We are doing things that we've never done before," he said. "We have over 100 people throughout the region in temporary housing in hotels that have been very helpful to us," he said. "Buying dehumidifiers, fans, sending cleanup crews, and just last weekend did a huge distribution in the back of the headquarters here of food, toiletries, masks, gloves and cleaning supplies."

He added that the Urban League has been able to offer mortgage, rent, and utility assistance, and is even advising families on finding new housing within the same school district -- because, after this, what kid needs the added stress of changing schools?

