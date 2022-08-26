Read full article on original website
Roger Clayton Hancock
Roger Clayton Hancock, age 81, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Our Home Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Jerry Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Mather, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, September 1, 2022, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and will also be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI.
Kenneth “Ken” K. Kiel
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
James-Dean Benedict Olson
James-Dean Benedict Olson, 16, of Sparta, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 as a result of a car accident. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church starting at 11:00 a.m. Gatherers are encouraged to wear Spartan gear or Red and Gold as JD was proud to be a Sparta Spartan. The service will start at 3:00 p.m., after the service the family is inviting JD’s friends and family to the Sparta American Legion for a time of remembrance and light lunch. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made out to the “JD Olson Fund” at Citizens First Bank in Sparta.
Trempealeau County Horse Tests Positive for West Nile Virus
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that an unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding in Trempealeau County has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). It is the state’s first confirmed case of WNV in a horse this year. Symptoms of WNV...
Fort McCoy Locked Down Over Security Concern
On Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m. the Fort McCoy Police Department was alerted to a potential security concern on Fort McCoy. Out of an abundance of caution, Fort McCoy emergency personnel acted swiftly and effectively to protect all personnel, and the installation was placed on lockdown. Further...
