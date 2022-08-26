James-Dean Benedict Olson, 16, of Sparta, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 as a result of a car accident. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church starting at 11:00 a.m. Gatherers are encouraged to wear Spartan gear or Red and Gold as JD was proud to be a Sparta Spartan. The service will start at 3:00 p.m., after the service the family is inviting JD’s friends and family to the Sparta American Legion for a time of remembrance and light lunch. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made out to the “JD Olson Fund” at Citizens First Bank in Sparta.

SPARTA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO