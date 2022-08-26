Read full article on original website
Related
Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest
CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.04 million shares sold short, which is 1.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Lululemon Athletica's Short Interest
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) short percent of float has risen 28.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.54 million shares sold short, which is 2.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
How To Trade Chewy Stock Before, After Q2 Earnings
Analysts expect Chewy to report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenues of $2.48 billion. Chewy looks primed for a bounce but may be settling into a longer-term bearish pattern. Chewy, Inc CHWY is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. The recently...
Big Lots' Negative Q2 Earnings & Softer Q3 Outlook Keep This Analyst On The Sideline
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Big Lots Inc BIG with a price target of $23.00. Feldman said Big Lots's 2Q22 earnings were a disappointment with negative comp and operating losses, but on a relative and adjusted basis, the 2Q22 results came in a touch better than expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marathon Oil 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Marathon Oil MRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Marathon Oil has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion. Buying $1000 In MRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRO stock 5 years...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Here's What To Watch On Weber As The Stock Battles Key Bull, Bear Indicator
Weber has been trading in close proximity to the 200-day SMA since Aug. 18. Bullish traders want to see Weber regain the 200-day as support. Weber, Inc WEBR was plunging about 12% at one point Tuesday after failing to hold above the 200-day simple moving average, despite the algorithms gapping the stock above the area to start the day.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Leidos; Sees 10% Upside
RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS with a Sector Perform rating, and a price target of $106, implying an upside of 10.5%. The analyst mentions that as the leading government service firm, LDOS is well positioned to benefit from expanding opportunities and margin stability as programs mature and as the Dynetics business accelerates into 2023-2024.
Looking At Shell's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analyst Hikes Price Target, Expects Rockwell Medical To Take Steps To Improve Debt Position
HC Wainwright has increased the price target on Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI from $3 to $8, with a Buy rating, reflecting a 1-for-11 reverse stock split effected in May and a renewed focus on the hemodialysis concentrates business. Rockwell Medical recorded Q2 sales of $18.7 million, the highest quarterly revenue...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 3.86% over the past 24 hours to $0.000012, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.000013 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform Rating for Farfetch: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Farfetch FTCH and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Farfetch are trading down 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $10.20 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 7.9% increase from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0