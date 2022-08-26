ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest

CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.04 million shares sold short, which is 1.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Lululemon Athletica's Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) short percent of float has risen 28.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.54 million shares sold short, which is 2.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

How To Trade Chewy Stock Before, After Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Chewy to report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenues of $2.48 billion. Chewy looks primed for a bounce but may be settling into a longer-term bearish pattern. Chewy, Inc CHWY is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. The recently...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's What To Watch On Weber As The Stock Battles Key Bull, Bear Indicator

Weber has been trading in close proximity to the 200-day SMA since Aug. 18. Bullish traders want to see Weber regain the 200-day as support. Weber, Inc WEBR was plunging about 12% at one point Tuesday after failing to hold above the 200-day simple moving average, despite the algorithms gapping the stock above the area to start the day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Leidos; Sees 10% Upside

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS with a Sector Perform rating, and a price target of $106, implying an upside of 10.5%. The analyst mentions that as the leading government service firm, LDOS is well positioned to benefit from expanding opportunities and margin stability as programs mature and as the Dynetics business accelerates into 2023-2024.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Shell's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 3.86% over the past 24 hours to $0.000012, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.000013 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
MARKETS
