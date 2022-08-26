ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Billsburg Brewery Reggae Festival Honors Brewery Founder

WILLIAMSBURG—In 2019, Billsburg Brewery founder Dave Baum put together the brewery’s first reggae festival in conjunction with Jamestown Settlement. The event had such a great response, the brewery was in the process of putting together the second annual event when covid struck. The brewery was unable to resume the tradition until last year.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
In The Kitchen: Southside Rush and Key Lime Pie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our friends at Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today and made a tart and tangy Key Lime Pie with a sweet summer drink, the Southside Rush!. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their number is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
English Meadows Senior Living In Williamsburg Open Under New Ownership

JAMES CITY-A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in July for a retirement and assisted living community to celebrate being under new ownership. English Meadows Senior Living, located on Jamestown Road in James City County, held the ceremony on July 28. The transition to English Meadows Senior Living first took place in October 2021.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Get Your Go Kart On!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like to go fast and compete on the track, head to Apex Entertainment for some fast-paced fun behind the wheel of a go kart! Chris Reckling found some friendly competition!. Apex Entertainment. 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach. For more...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Williamsburg Players Embraces 65th Season In Community Theater With 2022-2023 Lineup

WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Players has been showcasing local talent through its all-volunteer nonprofit organization for the past 65 years. The amateur theatre originally opened in January 1957 with Teahouse of the August Moon directed by Arthur Sircom as its first production. “While Williamsburg Players has officially become a ‘senior citizen,’ we’re not...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway

Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much going on, surfing and volleyball...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Cabbies cry foul over Va. Beach’s free ride service

Lynne Johnston’s business, All City Cab Co., took a hit from the pandemic. But when the city of Virginia Beach started offering free door-to-door rides in one of her busiest zones — the Oceanfront — during tourist season, it was like another punch to the gut. This...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
A “Boring” Redemption Delivers: Highlights from Marriott’s Manor Club

I didn’t expect it, but our family has gotten back into Marriott over the last year or so. Historically, I was a loyal Starwood member and found great value in the SPG program. I’d largely tuned out since Marriott acquired SPG. But since last fall, we’ve picked up four new Marriott Amex cards with elevated welcome offers. While I generally feel lukewarm (at best) about Marriott, I ultimately decided I didn’t want to turn down solid rewards options. One recent example is the timely maximization of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex benefits. We ended up using them in a way I didn’t originally expect. After I share a bit of background, I’ll describe the highlights from our stay at Marriott’s Manor Club.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Hampton University Grad Fills Void By Designing HBCyoU Doll Line

A 2002 graduate of Hampton University has created her own line of dolls. Brooke Hart Jones was hoping to send a gift to her friend’s daughter during the pandemic, but she noticed something odd as she searched high and low for that “perfect gift.” Her friend is also an HU graduate, and she was on the hunt for an HU doll to pay homage to their alma mater.
HAMPTON, VA

