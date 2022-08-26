Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Billsburg Brewery Reggae Festival Honors Brewery Founder
WILLIAMSBURG—In 2019, Billsburg Brewery founder Dave Baum put together the brewery’s first reggae festival in conjunction with Jamestown Settlement. The event had such a great response, the brewery was in the process of putting together the second annual event when covid struck. The brewery was unable to resume the tradition until last year.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Southside Rush and Key Lime Pie
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our friends at Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today and made a tart and tangy Key Lime Pie with a sweet summer drink, the Southside Rush!. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their number is...
peninsulachronicle.com
English Meadows Senior Living In Williamsburg Open Under New Ownership
JAMES CITY-A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in July for a retirement and assisted living community to celebrate being under new ownership. English Meadows Senior Living, located on Jamestown Road in James City County, held the ceremony on July 28. The transition to English Meadows Senior Living first took place in October 2021.
WAVY News 10
Get Your Go Kart On!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like to go fast and compete on the track, head to Apex Entertainment for some fast-paced fun behind the wheel of a go kart! Chris Reckling found some friendly competition!. Apex Entertainment. 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach. For more...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Players Embraces 65th Season In Community Theater With 2022-2023 Lineup
WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Players has been showcasing local talent through its all-volunteer nonprofit organization for the past 65 years. The amateur theatre originally opened in January 1957 with Teahouse of the August Moon directed by Arthur Sircom as its first production. “While Williamsburg Players has officially become a ‘senior citizen,’ we’re not...
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Hosting Hiring Event September 1
NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News/Williamsburg Airport will hold an on-site hiring event on Thursday, September 1 from 11am to 3pm. The event will be held in the main terminal of the airport, which is located at 900 Bland Blvd. There will be a welcome table for all participants with position descriptions to review.
13newsnow.com
All-time high | Over 110,000 people traveled on Amtrak's Virginia routes in July
NORFOLK, Va. — More than 110,000 people traveled on Amtrak train routes in Virginia in July, an all-time high and a sign that more people are using public transportation to travel. The July 2022 ridership is a 28.9% increase from June 2022 and 19.8% increase from July 2019, before...
LIST: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
peninsulachronicle.com
Cox Communications Opens New Location In New Town, Introduces New Cell Phone Service
JAMES CITY-A Cox Communications office in Greater Williamsburg recently opened in a new location. On August 22, Cox opened in a space on Main Street in New Town off of Monticello Avenue. Cox moved from its former location just down the road at 112 New Quarter Dr. Want to read...
msn.com
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway
Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much going on, surfing and volleyball...
Movie Nights at VB Town Center begins Sept. 3
This free outdoor movie series will be showcasing films every Saturday night in September and October at sunset in the recessed area of the Town Center Fountain Plaza.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
13News Now Vault: Back to school on the Peninsula circa 1989 and 1996
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thousands of students are officially back to school as the first day of classes started on the Peninsula Monday. It’s a tradition that always comes with new adjustments for students and teachers, alike. In Newport News this year, the district started classes earlier -...
Virginia Business
Cabbies cry foul over Va. Beach’s free ride service
Lynne Johnston’s business, All City Cab Co., took a hit from the pandemic. But when the city of Virginia Beach started offering free door-to-door rides in one of her busiest zones — the Oceanfront — during tourist season, it was like another punch to the gut. This...
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
milestomemories.com
A “Boring” Redemption Delivers: Highlights from Marriott’s Manor Club
I didn’t expect it, but our family has gotten back into Marriott over the last year or so. Historically, I was a loyal Starwood member and found great value in the SPG program. I’d largely tuned out since Marriott acquired SPG. But since last fall, we’ve picked up four new Marriott Amex cards with elevated welcome offers. While I generally feel lukewarm (at best) about Marriott, I ultimately decided I didn’t want to turn down solid rewards options. One recent example is the timely maximization of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex benefits. We ended up using them in a way I didn’t originally expect. After I share a bit of background, I’ll describe the highlights from our stay at Marriott’s Manor Club.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton University Grad Fills Void By Designing HBCyoU Doll Line
A 2002 graduate of Hampton University has created her own line of dolls. Brooke Hart Jones was hoping to send a gift to her friend’s daughter during the pandemic, but she noticed something odd as she searched high and low for that “perfect gift.” Her friend is also an HU graduate, and she was on the hunt for an HU doll to pay homage to their alma mater.
