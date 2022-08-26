ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes

Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
CBS Philly

Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 
CBS Sacramento

Auburn man wins $20 million from Scratchers ticket

AUBURN – An Auburn man who went out to buy a new pair of shorts is now $20 million richer thanks to an extremely lucky Scratchers ticket. The California Lottery says Chad Fry stopped after the Foothill Market in Auburn after his shopping trip.  He decided to buy some beer and a lottery ticket. As it turned out, the $30 "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" Scratchers ticket really did live up to its name – with Fry winning the $20 million top prize. Officials say the ticket is the largest Scratchers prize ever won in California Lottery history. Fry decided on the lump sum payment of $11.6 million, which will be lower once federal taxes come in. 
The Independent

Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers

The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
Motley Fool

No, The Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Didn't Pay 70% in Taxes

Someone in Illinois had the winning ticket last month. Like most jackpot winners, the Mega Millions winner elected the lump sum distribution option, reducing their winnings by $532.8 million. The winner will be taxed on their prize at the highest federal income tax rate, 37%, and at the Illinois state...
CBS News

Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?

Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 19 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
