Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
What happens to the Mega Millions $1.3 billion jackpot if nobody claims it?
The $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be returned to the contributing states if not claimed within one year.
Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes
Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog Eats Winning Lottery Ticket, Owners Still Manage to Claim Money
The couple said they left the ticket out overnight and woke to find it destroyed. After sending a photo of the dogs to the Lottery, they were still able to win.
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
I found one of the rarest Lincoln pennies in a nickel coin roll – the exact year that could make it worth $2,000
A COIN collector on YouTube unexpectedly found an antique penny while sorting through rolls of nickels in a recent video. Ryan Quinlan, who runs the YouTube channel Quin's Coins, was shocked to find the rare penny amid five-cent pieces. The coin - a 1918 wheat cent - features the face...
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
Auburn man wins $20 million from Scratchers ticket
AUBURN – An Auburn man who went out to buy a new pair of shorts is now $20 million richer thanks to an extremely lucky Scratchers ticket. The California Lottery says Chad Fry stopped after the Foothill Market in Auburn after his shopping trip. He decided to buy some beer and a lottery ticket. As it turned out, the $30 "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" Scratchers ticket really did live up to its name – with Fry winning the $20 million top prize. Officials say the ticket is the largest Scratchers prize ever won in California Lottery history. Fry decided on the lump sum payment of $11.6 million, which will be lower once federal taxes come in.
Missouri woman's last-minute purchase earns her a $7.5M lottery jackpot
A Missouri woman won a $7.5 million lottery jackpot after changing her mind and buying a ticket just minutes before the drawing.
Lottery Player Nets $11.6 Million, One of Largest Scratch-Ticket Wins Ever
Instant Californian millionaire Chad Fry will buy a pickup truck first with 'all those zeroes'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I have scooped $26million in lottery winnings after cracking the secret code to beat the game – here is how I did it
A COUPLE claims to have cracked the code to winning the lottery - and have $26million in prize money to prove it. Maths marvel Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge made themselves multi-millionaires after finding a legal loophole in the lotto. The triumphant retirees have been turning tricks on the...
Five Cities Where Home Prices Will Jump Highest in 2023: Analysis
Experts think the housing market is due for a home price correction in the next two years.
Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers
The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
Motley Fool
No, The Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Didn't Pay 70% in Taxes
Someone in Illinois had the winning ticket last month. Like most jackpot winners, the Mega Millions winner elected the lump sum distribution option, reducing their winnings by $532.8 million. The winner will be taxed on their prize at the highest federal income tax rate, 37%, and at the Illinois state...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
A North Carolina man who won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters to do laundry.
Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 19 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, August 26 Are In & It's A $31 Million Jackpot
It's that time again! The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been revealed and you could be a winner. If you bought tickets for this Lotto Max draw, you have the chance of winning the $31 million jackpot so get your tickets out!. Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August...
Comments / 0