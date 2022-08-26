Read full article on original website
NAPCO Earns Price Targets Bump By Analysts Following Upbeat Q4 Performance
Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NSSC with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $33. NAPCO reported fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $43.2 million, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. NAPCO has begun FY23 with strong...
Analyzing Forge Global Holdings's Short Interest
Forge Global Holdings's (NYSE:FRGE) short percent of float has risen 55.56% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.73 million shares sold short, which is 2.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
General Dynamics Initiated At RBC Capital, With Notable Upside
RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with Outperform rating and a price target of $275, implying an upside of 19%. The analyst states that GD is a leading supplier of business jets, government IT services, ships, and ground equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. It faces near-term risk associated with the broader economic outlook, he added.
Culp's Earnings Outlook
Culp CULP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. Culp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform Rating for Farfetch: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Farfetch FTCH and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Farfetch are trading down 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $10.20 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 7.9% increase from...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium
Massmart Holdings Ltd MMRTY bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Since acquiring...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
How Rising Interest Rates Could Affect These Mortgage REITs
A rising inflation rate has been a drag on the U.S. stock market for much of 2022. The Fed’s recent moves to curb inflation by raising interest rates multiple times may have kept inflation from growing much worse. But as Fed chairman Jerome Powell noted in his speech the other day, high inflation remains a significant ongoing problem, and the Fed will continue raising rates until inflation is substantially reduced.
Enphase Energy Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why IN8bio Is Trading Higher By 46%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 54.4% to $0.3220. IN8bio, Inc. INAB jumped 46% to $2.89 after a Form 4 Filing showed Cavu Advisors purchased 51,214 shares at an average price of $2.02. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IN8bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares Diving Today?
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN shares are trading lower by 5.32% to $1.34 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. The company last week announced their new Logistar 100s, a light electric commercial van, rolled off the production line and are scheduled for delivery beginning September to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America markets.
Wells Fargo Believes Confluent Has Room For Meaningful Upside Given Vast Event-Streaming Opportunity
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin reiterated an Overweight and $40 price target on Confluent, Inc CFLT. He hosted investor meetings with Confluent management and became more optimistic about the company's positioning in the current environment. Despite fears of a nearer-term slowdown from CFLT's consumption-based model, the management stressed the difference...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Short Volatility Alert: Wells Fargo & Company
On Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.11% to $43.92. The overall sentiment for WFC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The...
Amesite Announces $2.3 Million Registered Direct Offering
DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite, Inc. AMST, (“Amesite” or the “Company”) a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of (i) 4,181,821 shares of common stock and (ii) warrants to purchase 4,181,821 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $0.55. The gross proceeds to Amesite from this offering are expected to be approximately $2.3 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will be exercisable commencing six months after the date of their issuance, have an exercise price of $0.82 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about September 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Coupa Software: Here's What You Need To Know
Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Coupa Software COUP and lower its price target from $75.00 to $70.00. Shares of Coupa Software are trading down 0.31% over the last 24 hours, at $57.98 per share. A move to $70.00 would account for a 20.73% increase from the...
