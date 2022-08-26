DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite, Inc. AMST, (“Amesite” or the “Company”) a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of (i) 4,181,821 shares of common stock and (ii) warrants to purchase 4,181,821 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $0.55. The gross proceeds to Amesite from this offering are expected to be approximately $2.3 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will be exercisable commencing six months after the date of their issuance, have an exercise price of $0.82 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about September 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO