Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 250 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Rubicon Technology RBCN's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Analyzing Forge Global Holdings's Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings's (NYSE:FRGE) short percent of float has risen 55.56% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.73 million shares sold short, which is 2.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 2.72% to $1.13 during Tuesday's regular session. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 39.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.5 million.
Culp's Earnings Outlook

Culp CULP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. Culp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
How Is The Market Feeling About YETI Holdings?

YETI Holdings's (NYSE:YETI) short percent of float has fallen 23.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.92 million shares sold short, which is 8.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 4.94% to $112.99. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $132.99 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over...
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 3.86% over the past 24 hours to $0.000012, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.000013 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For August 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Cameco Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
