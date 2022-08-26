Read full article on original website
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 250 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Rubicon Technology RBCN's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Analyzing Forge Global Holdings's Short Interest
Forge Global Holdings's (NYSE:FRGE) short percent of float has risen 55.56% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.73 million shares sold short, which is 2.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why IN8bio Is Trading Higher By 46%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 54.4% to $0.3220. IN8bio, Inc. INAB jumped 46% to $2.89 after a Form 4 Filing showed Cavu Advisors purchased 51,214 shares at an average price of $2.02. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IN8bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 2.72% to $1.13 during Tuesday's regular session. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 39.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.5 million.
Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform Rating for Farfetch: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Farfetch FTCH and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Farfetch are trading down 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $10.20 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 7.9% increase from...
Culp's Earnings Outlook
Culp CULP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. Culp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
NAPCO Earns Price Targets Bump By Analysts Following Upbeat Q4 Performance
Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NSSC with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $33. NAPCO reported fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $43.2 million, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. NAPCO has begun FY23 with strong...
How Is The Market Feeling About YETI Holdings?
YETI Holdings's (NYSE:YETI) short percent of float has fallen 23.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.92 million shares sold short, which is 8.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 4.94% to $112.99. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $132.99 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over...
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 3.86% over the past 24 hours to $0.000012, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.000013 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium
Massmart Holdings Ltd MMRTY bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Since acquiring...
Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Coupa Software: Here's What You Need To Know
Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Coupa Software COUP and lower its price target from $75.00 to $70.00. Shares of Coupa Software are trading down 0.31% over the last 24 hours, at $57.98 per share. A move to $70.00 would account for a 20.73% increase from the...
Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For August 30
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Analyst Hikes Price Target, Expects Rockwell Medical To Take Steps To Improve Debt Position
HC Wainwright has increased the price target on Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI from $3 to $8, with a Buy rating, reflecting a 1-for-11 reverse stock split effected in May and a renewed focus on the hemodialysis concentrates business. Rockwell Medical recorded Q2 sales of $18.7 million, the highest quarterly revenue...
Cameco Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
