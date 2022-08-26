Read full article on original website
Related
WREG
Live At 9: Judge Tim Dwyer Prepares for Retirement from Shelby Co. Drug Treatment Court
This week marks the end of an era within the Shelby County Drug Treatment Court. The man who started the program more than two decades ago will make his exit. Judge Tim Dwyer has spent the last 25 years helping thousands of people get the help they need.
WREG
Live At 9: Mid-South Groups Working to Address Teacher Shortages
In Education Matters, all 50 states are dealing with some sport of teacher shortage issue right now. The pandemic exacerbated a long-standing challenge of training and supporting teachers so they can stay on the job. Mississippi First and the Memphis Education Fund are working to make changes across the Mid-South.
Resolution to investigate county clerk’s office fails, auto dealers frustrated with delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert dodged another bullet Monday night as county commissioners voted against a resolution that would have called for a special counsel to investigate her office and pursue an ouster if warranted. “It’s just really disappointing. We’ve got too many poor people in this community that are trying to do […]
TN to add commercial driver’s license testing facility in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state plans to add a new commercial driver’s license testing location to Shelby County, the WREG Problem Solvers have learned. The revelation came during an investigation into delays and issues encountered by Ronnie White of Memphis. For the last year, White had a paper permit to drive a commercial vehicle. “I’m […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Mound Outreach opens doors to neighborhood kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we shine a light on people and organizations making a difference. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in stability. Orange Mound Outreach Ministries started out as a drug and alcohol ministry. However, the founders, Reverend Reginald Tucker and his […]
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
Hospitality jobs recover to pre-2020 levels in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that Memphis has set another job record in July 2022 after industries increased above pre-pandemic levels. As tourism has made its comeback in 2022, the leisure and hospitality industry has risen above the industry’s pre-pandemic total after taking a 36% loss in March 2020. The […]
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could a curfew curb youth violence in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis-based group trying to curb violence against and among youth is calling for more action and says stricter enforcement of a curfew could help. Kenny Lee, Vice President of Ride of Tears, an organization bringing awareness to children lost to gun violence, wants action. “We’re tired! We are tired of being sick […]
Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
MSCS teacher receives two of Tennessee’s top teaching honors
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis-Shelby County Schools elementary school teacher has received two of Tennessee’s top teaching honors, the district announced last week. Dr. Melissa Collins, who teaches second grade at John P. Freeman Optional School, was named the 2022-23 Tennesee Teacher of the Year and Tennessee’s 2022 Gilder Lehrman History Teacher of the Year. The […]
Allegedly intoxicated man threatens to fire shots at Downtown hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a hotel in Downtown Memphis Monday morning. According to police, the incident began around 1 a.m. when 24-year-old Damien Hood refused to leave the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Second Street. Police said the man grabbed a bag that […]
MSCS expected to name interim superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board could possibly name a new interim superintendent Tuesday. Members are expected to nominate candidates before a vote during their meeting tonight. The district is currently being led by deputy superintendent John Barker and Angela Whitelaw. The duo has been in charge since July when the school board […]
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found
UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
Cash, clothing stolen from Village Mart on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing. This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline. “They […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
Police called to several incidents by hotel on Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department’s crime mapping shows officers have responded to at least six calls by the Hyatt Centric Hotel over the last month. The incidents included reports of assaults and vandalism. Late Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting in front of the hotel at the corner of Beale and Front. […]
Comments / 0