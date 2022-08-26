ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

Related
ABC10

Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man found shot, killed inside car in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a car in Stockton Tuesday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:40 a.m. in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane. When they arrived, police found a man inside a car who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Sacramento, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests

YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Possible bullet found in man's body after he died at a Stockton hospital

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old man died Saturday night in Stockton after an apparent shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police responded to reports of a man down on the road around 11:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court. He was taken to hospital where he died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Retirement#Guns#Pets#K 9
FOX40

Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police: Exchange of gunfire at Stockton Sikh Temple leaves 3 hurt

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple left three people injured Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street after a report of a shooting. All three victims, men ages 27, 28 and 32, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Stockton Police Department.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy