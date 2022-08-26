Read full article on original website
Meet Sabrina Briggs: Sacramento's 1st Black female Police Lieutenant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sabrina Briggs is Sacramento Police Department's first Black female lieutenant. "It's very rewarding, and hopefully, I can inspire more and keep going as far as I can go," Briggs said, who has also served as a spokesperson for the department. For 14 years, she worked patrol...
Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
'Why would you do that?' | Family identifies Stockton man killed in shooting as Edward Williford
STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members said Edward Williford, a man killed Friday in Stockton, had a laugh that brought happiness to everyone who knew him. "His laugh is like, whether you are down or you got mad or anything, he'll make you laugh, and his laugh really just brought out joy to everybody," said Mikaela Moore.
Man found shot, killed inside car in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a car in Stockton Tuesday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:40 a.m. in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane. When they arrived, police found a man inside a car who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests
YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
Possible bullet found in man's body after he died at a Stockton hospital
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old man died Saturday night in Stockton after an apparent shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police responded to reports of a man down on the road around 11:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court. He was taken to hospital where he died.
'All hands on deck' | Stockton community leader weighs in on recent uptick in homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department launched an investigation after a 57-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district Sunday morning, marking the city's 37th homicide in 2022. "There is a lot of contributing factors to what has conditioned our mind to believe that it's just...
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
Sacramento residents concerned about drug, homeless problem playing out in neighborhoods
Cellphone video shows a startling sight on a Sacramento sidewalk: a man high on drugs. Steve Large talked to Land Park residents who say this type of thing has become all too common.
Grass Valley Police find dozens of stolen items using location of stolen AirPods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man on post-release community supervision has been arrested by authorities in Grass Valley accused of a string of car burglaries and mail thefts across the Sacramento region. According to a Facebook post by the Grass Valley Police Department, the victim in a recent car...
Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
Woman hospitalized after being shot in leg, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a shooting in North Sacramento. The shooting was reported in the area of American Avenue and Cleveland Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the...
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
Police: Exchange of gunfire at Stockton Sikh Temple leaves 3 hurt
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple left three people injured Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street after a report of a shooting. All three victims, men ages 27, 28 and 32, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Sacramento Police search for gunman in shooting death of man in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement in Sacramento are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street after a...
Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
