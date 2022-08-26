Read full article on original website
whopam.com
New trial date scheduled in Oak Grove murder case
A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and Louisville lawyer Ted Shouse,...
WSMV
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit
A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
fox17.com
Police: Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested at border
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman accused of killing her fiancé in 2019 has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. Metro Nashville Police say Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend in El Paso. She allegedly killed her fiancé—Ismael Rodriguez, 44—back in Sept. 2019.
Stewart County traffic stop ends in meth charges
A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County ended with a man and woman facing meth charges.
fox17.com
Metro Police investigate incident where gunshot wound victims drove to ER, called police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police is currently investigating an incident where two gunshot wound victims drove themselves to the emergency room. The two victims, one male and one female, drove themselves to TriStar Southern Hills ER and then called police, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). Both...
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of vehicle
Hopkinsville police are investigating a report of felony auto theft from recent days. A woman told officers over the weekend that a suspect stole her gray 2012 Kia Sorento Thursday or Friday from a residence in the 400 block of East 23rd Street. The keys had not been left inside...
WSMV
Clarksville PD identifies man killed in fatal crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a fatality crash at around 2:11 p.m. on Monday. The crash involving three vehicles occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive. The crash closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road. The first vehicle was a...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man possibly armed with a gun and located 56-year-old Timothy Bingham. Bingham reportedly walked...
WSMV
Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage. John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. 37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
clarksvillenow.com
70-year-old man killed in rollover wreck on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was killed in the three-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. Kendall Spiceland, 70, died at the scene, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about 2:11 p.m. Monday, based upon CPD’s preliminary investigation, it appears that a 2000 Chevy Silverado...
whopam.com
Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
