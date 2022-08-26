ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

New trial date scheduled in Oak Grove murder case

A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and Louisville lawyer Ted Shouse,...
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit

A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.

A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
HPD investigating theft of vehicle

Hopkinsville police are investigating a report of felony auto theft from recent days. A woman told officers over the weekend that a suspect stole her gray 2012 Kia Sorento Thursday or Friday from a residence in the 400 block of East 23rd Street. The keys had not been left inside...
Clarksville PD identifies man killed in fatal crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a fatality crash at around 2:11 p.m. on Monday. The crash involving three vehicles occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive. The crash closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road. The first vehicle was a...
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man possibly armed with a gun and located 56-year-old Timothy Bingham. Bingham reportedly walked...
Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage. John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. 37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
70-year-old man killed in rollover wreck on Warfield Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was killed in the three-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. Kendall Spiceland, 70, died at the scene, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about 2:11 p.m. Monday, based upon CPD’s preliminary investigation, it appears that a 2000 Chevy Silverado...
Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
