Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”
Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WDW News Today
Man Attempts to Surf in Water Fountain at Disney Springs
It has been a weird few years of guest behavior at Walt Disney World, but things just keeps getting weirder…. It appears a man was approached by Disney Security after attempting to “surf” in a water fountain in front of the Ron Jon Surf Shop and the Lime Garage at Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
Full List of Every Halloween Treat at Disneyland Resort in 2022
This Halloween season at Disneyland Resort, which runs from September 2 through October 31, you’ll find goodies that have been concocted by Disney chefs and mixologists just for the spookiest time of the year. Disneyland Park. Alien Pizza Planet (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available) Supernova...
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Handbags and Magic Band Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We spotted another new Dooney & Bourke collection at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. These Dooney & Bourke bags are printed with an abstract Donald Duck print on coated cotton. Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Satchel —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Vaccinated Guests Will No Longer Be Required to Take COVID-19 Tests to Sail on Disney Cruise Line
Since returning to service last summer, Disney Cruise Line has required even vaccinated guests to take a COVID-19 test before sailing. Starting in just a few weeks time, these regulations will be changing. Beginning September 23, 2022, for sailings aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish and Disney Wonder...
WDW News Today
House Lists Revealed for Both Versions of ‘Behind The Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour’ at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
At long last, Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida is just days away, taking place this year on select nights between September 2 and October 31. While regular event admission is already available, tickets are also on sale for the Halloween Horror Nights Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, featuring a daytime lights-on tour of three or six houses during normal park hours starting at $79.99.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Buffet Returns to ‘Disney Junior Play ‘n Dine’ at Hollywood & Vine in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Today the buffet at the Disney Junior Play ‘n Dine character breakfast at Hollywood & Vine reopened for the first time after being removed due to COVID-19. We popped into Hollywood Studios this morning to check it out. Hollywood and Vine ‘Disney Junior Play ‘n Dine’ Character Breakfast Buffet...
WDW News Today
Dress Like You Live On Batuu with NEW Black Spire Outpost Hat Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever wanted to look like a local on Black Spire Outpost, you’re in luck! There’s a new hat that’ll fit right in at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Black...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/22/22 (Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Soft Opens, Emperor’s New Groove Dooney & Bourke Collection, World Princess Week Treats, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today, we have some new bags, new princess treats, and even a boutique to go visit so let’s get started!. We were hoping to find some Halloween ears at the Emporium...
WDW News Today
Some Favorites Already Removed as Reduced Menu Debuts at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
We stopped in at Connections Eatery in EPCOT today and noticed two menu items have been removed: the Banh Mi Burger and the Mediterranean Burger. Here are the menu boards from inside Connections Eatery this morning:. Notably missing from these boards are the “Banh Mi Burger” and the “Mediterranean Burger”....
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
WDW News Today
Disney x Ann Shen 2023 Poster Calendar Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Looking for that more artistic Disney touch to add to your wall calendar for 2023? Then you sure won’t want to miss this new Disney x Ann Shen poster calendar featuring past and present Disney art prints from all kinds of beloved Disney properties!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Revenge of the Mummy Opens for Technical Rehearsals at Universal Studios Florida
Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has reopened for technical rehearsals after a lengthy eight month refurbishment, and we are so excited to be back at the Museum of Antiquities!. During technical rehearsals, Revenge of the Mummy may operate intermittently throughout the day, and not all show elements...
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Collection Drops, Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed, TRON Lightcyle Run Canopy Fully Illuminated During Testing, & More: Daily Recap (8/29/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World
It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue
If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
WDW News Today
New Cat in the Hat Loungefly Mini Backpack and Matching Wallet at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s fun to have fun at Universal Studios Hollywood, but it’s important to keep your essentials nearby. Put everything you need in this new Cat in the Hat Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet. Cat...
Comments / 0