ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”

Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WORLD
WDW News Today

Man Attempts to Surf in Water Fountain at Disney Springs

It has been a weird few years of guest behavior at Walt Disney World, but things just keeps getting weirder…. It appears a man was approached by Disney Security after attempting to “surf” in a water fountain in front of the Ron Jon Surf Shop and the Lime Garage at Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Full List of Every Halloween Treat at Disneyland Resort in 2022

This Halloween season at Disneyland Resort, which runs from September 2 through October 31, you’ll find goodies that have been concocted by Disney chefs and mixologists just for the spookiest time of the year. Disneyland Park. Alien Pizza Planet (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available) Supernova...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Handbags and Magic Band Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We spotted another new Dooney & Bourke collection at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. These Dooney & Bourke bags are printed with an abstract Donald Duck print on coated cotton. Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Satchel —...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Agent#Silhouettes#The Silhouette Studio#Vacationeer#Imagineers#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

House Lists Revealed for Both Versions of ‘Behind The Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour’ at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida

At long last, Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida is just days away, taking place this year on select nights between September 2 and October 31. While regular event admission is already available, tickets are also on sale for the Halloween Horror Nights Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, featuring a daytime lights-on tour of three or six houses during normal park hours starting at $79.99.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney x Ann Shen 2023 Poster Calendar Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Looking for that more artistic Disney touch to add to your wall calendar for 2023? Then you sure won’t want to miss this new Disney x Ann Shen poster calendar featuring past and present Disney art prints from all kinds of beloved Disney properties!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Collection Drops, Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed, TRON Lightcyle Run Canopy Fully Illuminated During Testing, & More: Daily Recap (8/29/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 29, 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World

It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy