Albany, NY

Rensselaer man pleads not guilty in Albany murder case

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Rensselaer man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a May homicide in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Iaeir Robinson, 26, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The indictment alleges that between the afternoon of May 27 and the morning of May 28, Robinson intentionally caused the death of Ahsid Hemingway-Powell , 30, in her Old Hickory Drive apartment.

After her death, members of the Capital Region’s LGBTQ community made a public plea and offered a reward for information to help identify her killer. Hemingway-Powell, a transgender woman, was remembered by those who knew her as a passionate person who had a smile that could light up any room. She graduated from UAlbany in May with a degree in biology and planned on becoming a physician assistant.

Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany

Robinson is set to reappear in court on September 23. He has been remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a release application.

Comments / 7

Robert
3d ago

He has no choice but to try and get out of it .... but he's still going prison bye bye for the rest of his life... all he's doing is hoping he has a good lawyer to convince 12 people of his peers.... 👋

Reply
3
 

