Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Eaton
4d ago
Not having a prescription for anything is a bad idea, but especially not for a controlled substance!
Reply(3)
7
Related
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
Nobody Injured After 2 Pickups Collide in Clearwater County
OROFINO - At approximately 4:36 p.m. on Monday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Camp 14 on the Beaver Creek Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, upon arrival it was discovered 34-year-old Derrick Quigley and 27-year-old David Eller, both from Lewiston, met on a blind corner and collided.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
KXLY
Fire extinguished near Stevens-Spokane County line
SUNCREST, Wash. — Stevens County Fire District 1 put out a fire on Weaver Road Monday night. The fire burned three to five acres northeast of Spokane. The department says a garage and some cars were involved in the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of assaulting a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane appeared in court Monday afternoon. 25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly tackling and strangling a woman on the Centennial Trail on the morning of Aug. 24. According...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, August 27th, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Lent vehicle to a friend and they have failed to return it. Poss in Post Falls or Spokane. --------------------------------------------- 22-L13312 Theft. Incident Address: 8TH ST & MAIN ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
Former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert to be sentenced Sept. 8 for fraud
WALLA WALLA — The sentencing hearing for former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert convicted of fraud has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Spokane. Rejea Grogan, the senior clerk of the court’s Eastern Washington district, said the hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests
LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
Trent Ave crash sends two teens to the hospital with serious injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two teenagers involved in a crash on Trent Ave Tuesday morning are hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Sullivan. A teenage boy was driving an SUV with a teenage girl in his passenger seat when they collided with a dump truck. The Washington State Patrol said the SUV was...
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
KREM
Mayor Woodward looks to bring in more police officers as shootings continue in Spokane
Two separate shootings were reported over the course of last week. Over the weekend, one person was killed and three more were injured near Franklin Park.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Ahead of deliberations, attorney for Nathan Nash asks jury to find one victim's testimony not credible
SPOKANE, Wash. — The trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women wrapped up on Monday as both the defense and the prosecution gave their closing arguments to the jury. Jury deliberations began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Nathan Nash was discharged from the...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The westbound lanes of Trent Ave. have been reopened to traffic. Last Updated: August 30 at 10:30 a.m. Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck. The two SUV passengers were...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 13