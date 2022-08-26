Read full article on original website
Related
lookout.co
As forests go up in smoke, so will California’s climate plan
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. When lightning ignited the bone-dry foothills of the Sierra Nevada last year, forestry crews fanned out across Sequoia National Park to defend an ancient grove of California redwoods from wildfire. As smoke wafted...
lookout.co
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The land that Jim Scala and his family have been ranching for three generations is parched and brown as far as he can see. The pond where his cattle used to drink is now a puddle, ringed with cracked mud.
Comments / 0