Vernon Harris
3d ago

are u kidding Cyfd do something ???? They are a joke my sister on law has been putting her kids in danger for years now and it's gotten bad she is abusing the blues and pain mess and we called Cyfd but to no avail like there wasn't an issue and now she's getting worse it's a serious deal and my niece is the one suffering ,so what happens when something happens to her cause they can't take things serious???

Cyndy Korda LoGuercio
3d ago

cyfd in New Mexico has never been an organization that protected children in our state. employees are not trained to spot the abuse or abuser and children are in danger consistently. the many many cases should be enough to do something, and yet, here we are. such a shame this is.

JeAnna
3d ago

been going on for years. someone told me back in 2016 that exactly what you describe might be happening. i told that person to discreetly take pictures and call cyfd or just call cyfd. idk if they did or not I haven't seen that person since around that time frame.

