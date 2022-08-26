Abodu, a Redwood City, Calif.-based startup that manufactures and delivers prefabricated backyard homes, is launching in the Seattle area. The startup opened an office in downtown Seattle and is growing its workforce of Seattle-based employees. This is the company’s first expansion outside of California, where it delivered more than 100 homes in 35 cities across northern and southern California.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO