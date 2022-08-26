ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
geekwire.com

Backyard home manufacturer Abodu, backed by Redfin CEO, is launching in Seattle

Abodu, a Redwood City, Calif.-based startup that manufactures and delivers prefabricated backyard homes, is launching in the Seattle area. The startup opened an office in downtown Seattle and is growing its workforce of Seattle-based employees. This is the company’s first expansion outside of California, where it delivered more than 100 homes in 35 cities across northern and southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Madrona Venture Group opens Silicon Valley office as it looks beyond Seattle for new investments

Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group is doubling down on a recent push to invest beyond the Pacific Northwest, opening its first office outside the region in Silicon Valley. Founded in 1995, Madrona traditionally focused on its backyard of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, becoming one of the area’s largest investors of tech companies including Apptio, Smartsheet, Impinj, and others.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy