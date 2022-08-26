On Aug. 5, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “One of the main things that we’re doing today, because we have moved past the initial search and rescue phase and because we are worried about weather coming up, is wellness checks,” Gov. Beshear said. “There are a lot of people who may be stranded in their home because their private bridge has been wiped out – so there will be a lot of wellness checks underway.”

