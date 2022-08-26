Read full article on original website
Related
KDE, Eastern Kentucky superintendents discuss legislature’s special session
With a special legislative session underway for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky, leadership from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) met virtually on Aug. 25 with the superintendents of impacted districts to provide an update on the two bills introduced by the General Assembly. The mirror bills, House Bill 1...
Special session legislation aims to send $212M to flood-stricken areas
State officials began a special legislative session Aug. 24 to address the ongoing need for help in the wake of Eastern Kentucky flooding. Immediately following the first day of special session, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state lawmakers announced a plan to spend $212 million over the next six months to aid in the rebuilding of the communities that were devastated by the flooding.
Small dollar FEMA payments may be for contractor estimate
Kentucky disaster survivors are reporting receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA in amounts between $179 and $195. This money can help pay for a contractor to inspect and provide an estimate of the cost to repair disaster caused damage. Funds can be used for a contractor to inspect HVAC and...
Disaster food benefits approved for Kentucky counties following catastrophic flooding
On Aug. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear announced disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides that resulted from storms that began on July 26. In July, at the governor’s request, President Joe Biden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FEMA: Thousands of ‘ineligible’ flood victims moved to ‘eligible’ status; strategies underway to help more cases be approved
Almost a month after catastrophic flooding devastated the region, Eastern Kentuckians are attempting to recover while seeking the help of local, state and federal officials. Thousands of flood victims have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, many of them have been turned down due to ineligibility.
FEMA・
FEMA seeking single and multi-family rental properties to support disaster survivors
FEMA is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for disaster survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. What is Direct Lease?. Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for...
FEMA officials encourage flood victims to remain persistent in their efforts to receive financial aid
More than two weeks after catastrophic flooding laid waste to portions of Eastern Kentucky and claimed dozens of lives, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said the immediate goal now is to get those remaining displaced flood survivors into temporary safe and sanitary housing until more permanent housing is made available.
FEMA door-to-door inspection teams to provide home inspections
Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so, the agency said in a statement Aug. 17. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA
As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
Free legal help available for Kentucky flooding survivors
A free legal help hotline is now available for Kentucky Flooding survivors. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney. Survivors can call 1-844-478-0099 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If after business hours, messages can be left and calls will be returned on the next business day.
McConnell visits impacted areas in Eastern Kentucky
Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding. On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency...
Free wifi zones established in Eastern KY to support communities impacted by flooding
Accelecom, a Kentucky-based high-speed fiber optics provider and exclusive wholesaler of the Kentucky Wired Project, and Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with operations in Morehead, have teamed up to launch six free Wi-Fi sites throughout the Eastern Kentucky region that has been devastated by major flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
Beshear provides update on flooding, response
On Aug. 5, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “One of the main things that we’re doing today, because we have moved past the initial search and rescue phase and because we are worried about weather coming up, is wellness checks,” Gov. Beshear said. “There are a lot of people who may be stranded in their home because their private bridge has been wiped out – so there will be a lot of wellness checks underway.”
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky flood survivors in seven counties, including Perry, can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling,...
SKED creates emergency loan fund to help flooded Eastern Kentucky businesses recover
Eastern Kentucky business owners impacted by recent flood damage can access up to $5,000 in low-interest loan funds, thanks to a new emergency financing program created by Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corp. (SKED). Leadership at the 36-year-old nonprofit lender began assessing the flood’s effects on its current loan clients in...
Gov. Beshear provides update on flooding recovery efforts, deaths
On July 31, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on rescue and recovery efforts in flood-stricken Eastern Kentucky and related deaths from the flooding. The Governor also announced the beginning of an application process for individual disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “We are still focused on meeting...
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Eastern Kentucky affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses...
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0