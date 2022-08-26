ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hazard Herald

Special session legislation aims to send $212M to flood-stricken areas

State officials began a special legislative session Aug. 24 to address the ongoing need for help in the wake of Eastern Kentucky flooding. Immediately following the first day of special session, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state lawmakers announced a plan to spend $212 million over the next six months to aid in the rebuilding of the communities that were devastated by the flooding.
The Hazard Herald

FEMA: Thousands of ‘ineligible’ flood victims moved to ‘eligible’ status; strategies underway to help more cases be approved

Almost a month after catastrophic flooding devastated the region, Eastern Kentuckians are attempting to recover while seeking the help of local, state and federal officials. Thousands of flood victims have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, many of them have been turned down due to ineligibility.
FEMA
The Hazard Herald

FEMA officials encourage flood victims to remain persistent in their efforts to receive financial aid

More than two weeks after catastrophic flooding laid waste to portions of Eastern Kentucky and claimed dozens of lives, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said the immediate goal now is to get those remaining displaced flood survivors into temporary safe and sanitary housing until more permanent housing is made available.
The Hazard Herald

How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA

As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
The Hazard Herald

Free legal help available for Kentucky flooding survivors

A free legal help hotline is now available for Kentucky Flooding survivors. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney. Survivors can call 1-844-478-0099 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If after business hours, messages can be left and calls will be returned on the next business day.
The Hazard Herald

McConnell visits impacted areas in Eastern Kentucky

Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding. On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency...
The Hazard Herald

Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
The Hazard Herald

Beshear provides update on flooding, response

On Aug. 5, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “One of the main things that we’re doing today, because we have moved past the initial search and rescue phase and because we are worried about weather coming up, is wellness checks,” Gov. Beshear said. “There are a lot of people who may be stranded in their home because their private bridge has been wiped out – so there will be a lot of wellness checks underway.”
The Hazard Herald

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
The Hazard Herald

SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Eastern Kentucky affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses...
The Hazard Herald

