There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
