Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
Palmerton Hospital to become green space after demolition this fall, St. Luke’s says
With no use left for the former Palmerton Hospital, St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to tear it down and turn the site into a public green space in the middle of the Carbon County borough. Demolition is expected in the fall. In a news release announcing the green...
Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies
There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
QuickChek secures approval to build over Warren Lanes. Permits still needed for demolition.
The Phillipsburg Land Use Board Thursday unanimously approved preliminary and final site plans for the 24-hour convenience store and fueling station QuickChek to be built where the Warren Lanes bowling alley now stands. Demolition will begin as soon as the company receives building permits and approval of site plan revisions,...
Allentown constable loses seat after judge finds he didn’t meet residency requirement
An elected constable in Allentown has been removed after a Lehigh County judge ruled the man did not meet the residency requirement to serve. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin in March filed paperwork to remove Steven Wiggs from office, claiming Wiggs used an Allentown address to run for office after moving to New Jersey.
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings
The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
Joe Emrick says on campaign flyer that he’s ‘one of us.” What does that mean? | Letter
I recently received a mail flyer from Joe Emrick, candidate for Pennsylvania state representative in the new 137th district. The front of the flyer states “Joe Emrick: One of Us.” I find this to be a very curious statement. Who is “us?” And then Who is not “us?”
The day NCC became a Lehigh Valley fixture: ‘Permanent’ campus opened 50 years ago this month
NCC used to be NCACC. And for its first six years, its campus was considered temporary. That changed 50 years ago, in August 1972, with the opening of its permanent campus in Bethlehem Township.
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Warren County to hold free concert in front of courthouse in prep for bicentennial
This week, Warren County will turn back the clock 100 years with a concert in Garrett D. Wall Park. The free concert is a bit of a look forward via looking back, as the county is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentennial. The throwback performance, featuring jazz group Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society, will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the square in front of the Warren County Courthouse and will feature music from the “Roaring Twenties,” the county’s centennial era, according to a release from the county.
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places
A local SEPTA station is now recognized as part of a National Park Service index. Lansdale Station in Montgomery County was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is National Park Service's official list of historic places worthy of...
Filming closes Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
Allentown schools target performance, diversity as students start new year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School Board is looking to turn the page as a new school year kicks off. Classes start today, Monday Aug. 29, for the district’s more than 16,000 students. Superintendent John Stanford is starting his first full year in his job after assuming the...
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students. Students enter their building for their first day. Paxinosa Elementary School students arrive for their first day of school at the building on Northampton Street in Easton on Aug. 29, 2022.Get Photo. 2 / 25. First day of school for Paxinosa...
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
College Hill residents who fought for historic building preservation deserve praise | Letter
Congratulations are in order as Lafayette College completes the adaptive reuse of two important historic Easton buildings. But it is not necessarily the college that should be thanked. A building designed by noted Easton architect William Michler once stood on Clinton Terrace; it was moved by the college to McCartney...
