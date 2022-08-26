ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Clifford Tatum addresses the challenges of overseeing Harris County’s elections

Last Wednesday, Clifford Tatum took the oath of office as Harris County's elections administrator. His predecessor, Isabel Longoria, resigned in July, having come under severe criticism for her handling of the March primary elections. Houston Public Media spoke with Tatum about how he'll approach the job overseeing elections in Texas' largest county.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Episode 5 – Below The Waterlines

After spending the past several months trying to answer whether Houston is better prepared for the next major storm, we discovered the answer was not so simple. Over the course of this podcast, you've heard reporters at Houston Public media analyze data, speak with residents who are still suffering and ones who have recovered and moved on, and ask local officials some hard questions. In this last Bonus episode, hear our reporters share their key takeaways, surprises, and what questions still linger.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
