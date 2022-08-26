Read full article on original website
Clifford Tatum addresses the challenges of overseeing Harris County’s elections
Last Wednesday, Clifford Tatum took the oath of office as Harris County's elections administrator. His predecessor, Isabel Longoria, resigned in July, having come under severe criticism for her handling of the March primary elections. Houston Public Media spoke with Tatum about how he'll approach the job overseeing elections in Texas' largest county.
Houston health officials are urging residents to take precautions against West Nile virus
Houston health officials are urging residents to take precautions against West Nile virus after recent thunderstorms swept through the region, creating potential breeding grounds for mosquitos. In a press release, the Houston Health Department said the city has historically received reports of West Nile cases from July to October each...
Battleship Texas prepares to set sail, and reporting on Harvey’s aftermath (Aug. 30, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: The Battleship Texas will be moved this week from its long-time home in La Porte to Galveston’s Pier 21 to undergo much-needed repairs. We learn more about what it takes to move it and the work that’s being done. Also this hour: We talk...
Low water supplies in Rio Grande and across world are ‘new normal,’ expert says
It’s a rainy day in the Houston area, but that doesn’t mean the region is out of its drought, and many are thinking about water supply. Surface water levels around the U.S. are recording lower amounts than usual and communities are being asked to conserve water. In Texas,...
Episode 5 – Below The Waterlines
After spending the past several months trying to answer whether Houston is better prepared for the next major storm, we discovered the answer was not so simple. Over the course of this podcast, you've heard reporters at Houston Public media analyze data, speak with residents who are still suffering and ones who have recovered and moved on, and ask local officials some hard questions. In this last Bonus episode, hear our reporters share their key takeaways, surprises, and what questions still linger.
Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
