ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 1

Related
wfxl.com

Investigation underway after Sunday shooting

An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault

The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
VIENNA, GA
WCTV

Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shootout with suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. When Officers attempted...
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Cars
Albany, GA
Cars
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxl.com

Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the Cocomo Inn & Suites, located in 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, sto serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
MOULTRIE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
MOULTRIE, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigates after officer shot in south Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Investigation is investigating after an officer was shot on Sunday. They say Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor of Moultrie at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue. When making contact with Taylor...
MOULTRIE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Entering Auto
wfxl.com

Robbery suspect wanted by Camilla Police Department

The Camilla Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a robbery suspect. According to a Facebook post from the agency, 17-year-old Anthony Jackson, from Camilla, is wanted for felony charges of robbery by sudden snatching and theft by taking firearm. Camilla PD says on June 6, Jackson snatched a firearm...
CAMILLA, GA
WALB 10

Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office

ATLANTA (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman has been suspended from office following an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp. Sheriff Richard Morgan was suspended from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for 60 days, which immediately went into effect. Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation...
MILLER COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WALB 10

Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets. The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Activist group promotes more access to healthcare in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Access to healthcare continues to be a big issue for rural communities in southwest Georgia. Events took place today in Stewart, Randolph, and Calhoun Counties to empower voters to share their voices at the ballot box. Kenisha Jones, Southwest Georgia’s Regional Director for Black Voters Matter,...
ARLINGTON, GA
WALB 10

Adel residents upset over utility bill issues

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Heroes Among Us: Lewis Harrison

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a veteran in South Georgia who served our country selflessly. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us,” said Lewis Harrison. “I was drafted into the military on October 10th, 1950.”
EDISON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy