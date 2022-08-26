Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Investigation underway after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
WALB 10
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
wfxl.com
Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault
The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
WCTV
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shootout with suspect
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. When Officers attempted...
wfxl.com
Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the Cocomo Inn & Suites, located in 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, sto serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
GBI investigates after officer shot in south Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Investigation is investigating after an officer was shot on Sunday. They say Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor of Moultrie at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue. When making contact with Taylor...
Three suspects arrested, charged with murder in connection to Americus death
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a 19-year-old found dead in Americus, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Charles Harvey Jr. was taken into custody on Aug. 25 by the GBI Americus Field Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals […]
wfxl.com
Robbery suspect wanted by Camilla Police Department
The Camilla Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a robbery suspect. According to a Facebook post from the agency, 17-year-old Anthony Jackson, from Camilla, is wanted for felony charges of robbery by sudden snatching and theft by taking firearm. Camilla PD says on June 6, Jackson snatched a firearm...
wfxl.com
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying entering auto suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help in identifying the individual in the video below. If you recognize this individual please contact Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at (229) 815-6721. Your tips will remain anonymous.
WALB 10
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
ATLANTA (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman has been suspended from office following an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp. Sheriff Richard Morgan was suspended from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for 60 days, which immediately went into effect. Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation...
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WALB 10
Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets. The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps...
WALB 10
Activist group promotes more access to healthcare in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Access to healthcare continues to be a big issue for rural communities in southwest Georgia. Events took place today in Stewart, Randolph, and Calhoun Counties to empower voters to share their voices at the ballot box. Kenisha Jones, Southwest Georgia’s Regional Director for Black Voters Matter,...
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
WALB 10
Healthcare Today: Horizons Community Solutions shares importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Screening for cancer means actually looking for cancer before symptoms appear, Early detection is key. To find out more information: https://bit.ly/3R9i7SJ.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Lewis Harrison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a veteran in South Georgia who served our country selflessly. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us,” said Lewis Harrison. “I was drafted into the military on October 10th, 1950.”
Dead City Collective added to Honey Jam lineup
ALBANY — No, there won’t be zombies prowling the grounds at Chehaw Park and Zoo, looking for a brain or two for sustenance, Oct. 9 when the initial Honey Jam 2022 kicks off. But there will be, for thrill-seekers, the next-best thing: Dead City Collective.
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
