ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Celebrate National Dog Day By Helping Leesburg Police Name Newest K-9

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

For National Dog Day, it is only right to help name the newest four-legged addition to the Leesburg police force.

The new K-9 to their force is an adorable two-year-old Belgian Malinois, but he is currently nameless, the Leesburg Police Department said.

Want to help pick his name? Here are the top contenders:

  • Lucky
  • Rocky
  • Riley (in memory of LPD Dispatcher Sherry Riley who passed away earlier this year)

Click here to cast your vote!

Anyone can vote from Friday, August 26, until Thursday, September 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Leesburg, VA
Leesburg, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
pagevalleynews.com

Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow

August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
LURAY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Police#Belgian Malinois#Lpd
Daily Voice

Elderly Man Dies Following Fiery Crash Into Gaithersburg Home

Additional details have been released in connection to a fiery car crash into a townhome in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The driver of the vehicle, identified as an elderly Gaithersburg man, has died from his injuries sustained in the crash in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

The Local Cut restaurant coming soon to Purcellville

A new restaurant is in the works for Purcellville. It will be called The Local Cut and it’s coming to the Maple Avenue Shops. That’s the same small plaza at South Maple Avenue and East Main Street that is home to El Rancho Plus Family Restaurant, Patama Thai Kitchen and a Subway.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DC News Now

Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
348K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy