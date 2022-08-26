Celebrate National Dog Day By Helping Leesburg Police Name Newest K-9
For National Dog Day, it is only right to help name the newest four-legged addition to the Leesburg police force.
The new K-9 to their force is an adorable two-year-old Belgian Malinois, but he is currently nameless, the Leesburg Police Department said.
Want to help pick his name? Here are the top contenders:
- Lucky
- Rocky
- Riley (in memory of LPD Dispatcher Sherry Riley who passed away earlier this year)
Anyone can vote from Friday, August 26, until Thursday, September 1.
