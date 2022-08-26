Celebrate National Dog Day By Helping Leesburg Police Name Newest K-9

For National Dog Day, it is only right to help name the newest four-legged addition to the Leesburg police force.

The new K-9 to their force is an adorable two-year-old Belgian Malinois, but he is currently nameless, the Leesburg Police Department said.

Want to help pick his name? Here are the top contenders:

Lucky

Rocky

Riley (in memory of LPD Dispatcher Sherry Riley who passed away earlier this year)

Click here to cast your vote!

Anyone can vote from Friday, August 26, until Thursday, September 1.