Deadline

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title

EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)

This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the moving of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed the shifting sands under the newly acquired studio. Amid all the bustle this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More

A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

10 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of August 2022

This month’s list of streaming departures includes some old classics, new favorites, and some underseen gems in between. To start things off, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy leaves HBO Max — it’s a good time to catch up with those movies again (unless you are one of the few people who haven’t seen them, in which case I have good news — you get to watch the Ocean’s movies for the first time!).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She Finally Said Yes to an ‘Exorcist’ Sequel

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Actors Studio — the legendary New York (and later Los Angeles) workshop co-founded by Elia Kazan in 1947 where Marlon Brando, James Dean, Paul Newman and scores of other acting heavyweights perfected their craft — the Academy Museum is hosting a series of Sunday screenings. It kicked off Aug. 7 and continues Aug. 28 with a showing of 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, an early Martin Scorsese drama starring Ellen Burstyn, current co-president of the Actors Studio with Al Pacino. Burstyn will be in attendance for a Q&A following the screening (tickets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Polygon

The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires

Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
MOVIES
People

Chris Rock Says He Turned Down an Offer to Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap: Report

Chris Rock says he declined an invitation to host the 2023 Academy Awards after he was infamously slapped by Will Smith during this year's award ceremony back in March. During a comedy set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, the actor, 57, compared going back to the Oscars to returning to the scene of a crime, according to the Arizona Republic.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Fans are loving the dynamic between Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy in hilarious new video

Danny DeVito and his oldest daughter, Lucy DeVito, were put to the test. A lie detector test, to be more exact. The father-daughter duo — who star in the new FXX animated series “Little Demon” together — teamed up for a classic Vanity Fair lie detector test on the magazine’s YouTube channel to discuss his role in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” his favorite boy band, and Lucy’s experience growing up with the Danny DeVito as her father.
CELEBRITIES
