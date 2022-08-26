Read full article on original website
Related
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Reviews Are In For Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg’s New Netflix Movie Me Time, And They Are Brutal
The new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix movie is receiving iffy reviews at best.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
RELATED PEOPLE
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
How CBS' Blue Bloods Season 13 Is Fixing A Plot Hole That Fans Have Questioned For Years
A Blue Bloods plot hole bigger than Tom Selleck's mustache is getting fixed on CBS and we have the details.
Actors Debby Ryan and Chase Stokes are not the same person, so Debby Ryan claims...
Debunking an internet conspiracy theory, Debby Ryan says she and fellow actor Chase Stokes have been in the same place at the same time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)
This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the moving of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed the shifting sands under the newly acquired studio. Amid all the bustle this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the...
Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More
A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
Polygon
10 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of August 2022
This month’s list of streaming departures includes some old classics, new favorites, and some underseen gems in between. To start things off, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy leaves HBO Max — it’s a good time to catch up with those movies again (unless you are one of the few people who haven’t seen them, in which case I have good news — you get to watch the Ocean’s movies for the first time!).
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Heather Morris Says Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers From Auditions Because They Were Virgos
Virgo season is officially upon us, and as it turns out, not everyone is feeling the joy of Beyoncé‘s “Virgo’s Groove.”. One person who reportedly isn’t a fan of those born between August 23 and September 22 is Jennifer Lopez, who cut potential dancers from her tour audition process based on astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris.
When Diversity Casting Hurts the Plot, It Hurts Black Actors—and Viewers | Opinion
Diversity casting out of some warped sense of moral obligation diminishes the impact of a project and also diminishes the dignity of the actors.
Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She Finally Said Yes to an ‘Exorcist’ Sequel
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Actors Studio — the legendary New York (and later Los Angeles) workshop co-founded by Elia Kazan in 1947 where Marlon Brando, James Dean, Paul Newman and scores of other acting heavyweights perfected their craft — the Academy Museum is hosting a series of Sunday screenings. It kicked off Aug. 7 and continues Aug. 28 with a showing of 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, an early Martin Scorsese drama starring Ellen Burstyn, current co-president of the Actors Studio with Al Pacino. Burstyn will be in attendance for a Q&A following the screening (tickets...
People
Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Marking Two Years Since Beloved Actor Died
Lupita Nyong'o is honoring the memory of her late costar Chadwick Boseman. The beloved Boseman is the subject of a video Nyong'o, 39, posted to her Instagram Sunday. The actor died on this day in August 2020 at the age of 43 of colon cancer. Fans around the globe were shocked and saddened by the news. The Marvel star kept his diagnosis private.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down an Offer to Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap: Report
Chris Rock says he declined an invitation to host the 2023 Academy Awards after he was infamously slapped by Will Smith during this year's award ceremony back in March. During a comedy set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, the actor, 57, compared going back to the Oscars to returning to the scene of a crime, according to the Arizona Republic.
tvinsider.com
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: The Team Searches for Robyn (PHOTOS)
Where is Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah)?! That’s the question for The Equalizer Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the search as well as where she is in the October 2 premiere. Season 2 ended with Robyn determined to take down Quinn (Chris Vance) after...
Fans are loving the dynamic between Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy in hilarious new video
Danny DeVito and his oldest daughter, Lucy DeVito, were put to the test. A lie detector test, to be more exact. The father-daughter duo — who star in the new FXX animated series “Little Demon” together — teamed up for a classic Vanity Fair lie detector test on the magazine’s YouTube channel to discuss his role in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” his favorite boy band, and Lucy’s experience growing up with the Danny DeVito as her father.
People
312K+
Followers
49K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0