Behind Viral Videos

Vibe

Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video

Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
ABC News

Elton John and Britney Spears drop their new duet 'Hold Me Closer': Listen now

Elton John and Britney Spears' highly anticipated duet, "Hold Me Closer," arrived at the stroke of midnight on Friday. Similar to "Cold Heart," John's 2021 duet with Dua Lipa, "Hold Me Closer" features Spears' voice singing the chorus of John's 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer" -- "Hold me closer tiny dancer/ Count the headlines on the highway" -- paired with Elton's original vocal over a dance beat, with some "woo-hoos" in the middle.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Stereogum

Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”

Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
People

People

