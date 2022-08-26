Read full article on original website
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
ABC News
Elton John and Britney Spears drop their new duet 'Hold Me Closer': Listen now
Elton John and Britney Spears' highly anticipated duet, "Hold Me Closer," arrived at the stroke of midnight on Friday. Similar to "Cold Heart," John's 2021 duet with Dua Lipa, "Hold Me Closer" features Spears' voice singing the chorus of John's 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer" -- "Hold me closer tiny dancer/ Count the headlines on the highway" -- paired with Elton's original vocal over a dance beat, with some "woo-hoos" in the middle.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
People
Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick Announce Birth of Their First Child: 'We Are Over the Moon'
On Sunday, Diab, 41, made the surprise announcement via Instagram sharing the news of the birth of their first child. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," she began her lengthy note, alongside a picture of herself, Kaepernick, 34, and their baby resting together in what appeared to be a hospital bed.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Stereogum
Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’: Only 1 Beatles Song Was No. 1 Longer
The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. One of The Beatles' songs was No. 1 for a longer time.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
People
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
Serena Williams is getting some love in advance of her first-round match in the U.S. Open with a new Gatorade ad narrated by pal Beyoncé. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner is the subject of the short film, which debuted Sunday night during the MTV Video Music Awards. The...
Meghan Trainor Net Worth: ‘All About That Bass’ Singer Was Still ‘Broke’ for Months After Global Hit
Meghan Trainor has become an artist to watch ever since her breakout hit "All About That Bass" in 2014. Here's what her net worth is today.
Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'
Madonna went all out for her twins' 10th birthday!. The "Material Girl" singer had a blast with family and friends in celebration of twin daughters Stella and Estere's big milestone, sharing photos featuring her children dressed up for the fun wig party. "Wiggin Out !!! 🎉🎂🌈🦄👨🎤🧑🎤💇🏾👩🏻🎤 💖," she captioned an...
People
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: 'We Both Can't Stop Smiling'
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have made it official!. The Total Bellas star announced the happy news Monday on Instagram, and the wedding took place in Paris over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE. "We said I DO," Bella captioned a photo of her and the Dancing with the Stars...
People
