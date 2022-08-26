MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect who hit a pedestrian near 6th and Juneau early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:34 a.m. The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was identified by family as 23-year-old Xaiver Casanova Davis. CBS 58 spoke to his mother who says her son was the light of her life. "It's going to be so hard without him because he really was my rock," said Gloria Shaw.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO