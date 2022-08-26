ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Car crash leads to shooting near Keefe and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 28 just before midnight. A 42-year-old man was struck by gunfire following a two-car crash. According to police, the crash led to an argument which resulted in the man being shot. The man was taken to...
CBS 58

Fatal hit-and-run downtown, Milwaukee police searching for black Dodge Ram

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect who hit a pedestrian near 6th and Juneau early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:34 a.m. The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was identified by family as 23-year-old Xaiver Casanova Davis. CBS 58 spoke to his mother who says her son was the light of her life. "It's going to be so hard without him because he really was my rock," said Gloria Shaw.
CBS 58

4 arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were taken into custody Monday, Aug. 29, following a pursuit in Glendale. It happened around 3:23 p.m. near Hampton and Port Washington Road. Glendale police officers located a stolen Volkswagen they say was taken during an armed robbery/home invasion in Milwaukee.
actionnews5.com

Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
