3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
CBS 58
Car crash leads to shooting near Keefe and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 28 just before midnight. A 42-year-old man was struck by gunfire following a two-car crash. According to police, the crash led to an argument which resulted in the man being shot. The man was taken to...
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 80+ years in prison for shooting two police officers in 2020
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man who shot two police officers in Delafield in 2020 was sentenced Monday to more than 80 years in prison. Nathanael Benton shot a Delafield officer and a Hartland officer in November of 2020 when they stopped to talk to him. Both officers survived.
CBS 58
Fatal hit-and-run downtown, Milwaukee police searching for black Dodge Ram
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect who hit a pedestrian near 6th and Juneau early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:34 a.m. The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was identified by family as 23-year-old Xaiver Casanova Davis. CBS 58 spoke to his mother who says her son was the light of her life. "It's going to be so hard without him because he really was my rock," said Gloria Shaw.
CBS 58
4 arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were taken into custody Monday, Aug. 29, following a pursuit in Glendale. It happened around 3:23 p.m. near Hampton and Port Washington Road. Glendale police officers located a stolen Volkswagen they say was taken during an armed robbery/home invasion in Milwaukee.
actionnews5.com
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
16-year-old accidentally shoots relative, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate 3 overnight shooting incidents throughout the city
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police report that they are investigating three shootings that took place in the late night hours between Saturday, Aug. 27 and early morning Sunday, Aug. 28. At approximately 10:27 p.m., near 44th and Center an 18-year old Milwaukee man suffered a single gunshot wound and presented...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police search for driver in 6th & Juneau hit-and-run pedestrian death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are reporting that at around 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a driver ran a red light, striking and killing a pedestrian in the crosswalk of 6th St. and Juneau Ave. According to police, the driver fled the scene, continuing northbound on 6th St. in...
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire; Woman killed, others wounded
Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center. A woman was killed, and a suspect is wanted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting kills mother, injures father, aunt, 2nd man
A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend.
