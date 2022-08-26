Read full article on original website
AL MVP Power Rankings: Where things stand entering September
As the calendar flips to September, who leads the AL MVP power rankings?. The AL MVP race is down to two. Let’s be honest, it’s between New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. Everyone else is playing for third place. Judge leads...
MLB・
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Dodgers and Braves Highlight Five-Team Doozy)
I went golfing last night and the course marshal told us to leave once it got dark. Realizing an opportunity to deflect instead of accept my own culpability, I quickly pointed out there were still golfers behind us. Why waste an opportunity for a good "What About Them?" moment, right?
MLB・
Celestino's wild night rallies Twins to extra-inning victory
A potential scapegoat in the night, Celestino drove in the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory over San Francisco.
Minnesota Vikings roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster surprises (UPDATED)
It’s NFL roster cut day, which means the Minnesota Vikings, like all NFL teams, must trim their team down to 53 men before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Rather than simply write out every roster cut, we’ll focus on some of the ones you didn’t see coming.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan receives extension through 2026-27
The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a three-year extension with coach Mike Sullivan on Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season.
Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves
Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill on injured reserve. Vikings released CB Tye Smith. Vikings waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell. McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
