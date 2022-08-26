ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL MVP Power Rankings: Where things stand entering September

As the calendar flips to September, who leads the AL MVP power rankings?. The AL MVP race is down to two. Let’s be honest, it’s between New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. Everyone else is playing for third place. Judge leads...
Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves

Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill on injured reserve. Vikings released CB Tye Smith. Vikings waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell. McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
