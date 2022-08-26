Read full article on original website
syckbytch
3d ago
With that description you'll NEVER find out!! Is he white, black, etc, approx age, clothing description?!?
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
sanatogapost.com
County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash
NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
WFMZ-TV Online
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
fox29.com
Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found inside Burlington County home
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a residence Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutors Office said the unnamed woman was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river
READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested in stabbing of father in Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father several times is behind bars in Northampton County. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Jr. is behind bars on $1 million bail after being captured late Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The 29-year-old was charged with attempted homicide in the stabbing of his...
Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.There's no word on if anyone was injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff like this shouldn't happen': Family of Pottstown shooting victim speaks out
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Juanita Rome described her nephew, Dakari Rome, as a fun, loving person who liked to joke. Authorities said the man, 25, was pronounced dead following a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Grant Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County. "Stuff like this shouldn't...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
2 cars crash in Camden, NJ, but no one found at the scene
Officers arrived to find a sedan with front-end damage and a minivan overturned onto its side.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading
READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Suspect in shots-fired incident tried to disarm officers during arrest in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been arrested after a shots-fired incident in Allentown over the weekend. Officers were sent to a business in the 1700 block of Union Boulevard shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shots-fired complaint, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Comments / 3