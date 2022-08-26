Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
KLTV
112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week. It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last...
KTAL
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 28, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On this week’s edition of the Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we preview Carthage’s quest back to the Dome, bring you our Top 6 Plays on NBC6 and reveal our next Rebath Game of the Week. You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz...
Tatum, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daingerfield High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on August 30, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Webster and Claiborne Parish Football Show Out at Pineland Jamboree
The annual Pineland Jamboree kicked off the season at the new turf field at Lakeside High School on Friday evening. Originally, the set of shortened games was scheduled to be played at North Webster but Mother Nature’s torrential rain for the past week left the playing conditions unfavorable and had to be felt. The Lakeside campus was more than adequate to handle the crowds from the five schools: Haynesville, Homer, Lakeside, Minden, and North Webster. Defending Class A State Champion Homer was the only team to win both their matchups. Haynesville, Minden, and North Webster split their two 15-minute quarters. Lakeside let a couple slip away.
KTAL
Scattered storms to continue through Labor Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lingering front will keep the ArkLaTex mostly cloudy today with scattered storms expected to impact some areas this afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine through the morning which will warm our temperatures into the mid-80s by noon. The warm and humid air combined with the lingering cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms this afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be in east Texas where the storm coverage will increase by the early afternoon. A few of these storms will spill into Louisiana and Arkansas, but most areas near and north of I-30 will be dry today. No severe weather is expected.
KTAL
Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
KTAL
Sponsored Content:Enoch Stomp’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson, TX
(Loving Living Local) – Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House is located in the heart of Jefferson, Texas, and offers delicious wines, high-quality coffee, a tasting room, small plates, charcuterie, and pastries. This cozy shop opened in 2019 and is the 1st satellite location outside its original Enoch’s Vineyard...
KTAL
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
thecutoffnews.com
Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship
ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
KSLA
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. No injuries have been reported. An active search for the Louisiana...
KTAL
By the numbers: Arkansas student borrowers owe $13.2 billion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a range of reactions, both for and against, to the announcement of forgiveness on student loans made Aug 24 by President Biden. Arkansas voices, of course, were among the responses, but then Arkansas student borrowers will be among those affected. The Education Data...
KTAL
Thunderstorms likely Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the day with dry weather with some sun early, but the chance of thunderstorms will increase late this morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s for much of this week. Storms develop rapidly by the middle...
KTAL
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
KTAL
Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids
SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KSLA
Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
inforney.com
East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
bossierpress.com
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport’s finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
