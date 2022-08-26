ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 28, 2022

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On this week’s edition of the Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we preview Carthage’s quest back to the Dome, bring you our Top 6 Plays on NBC6 and reveal our next Rebath Game of the Week. You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz...
Under The Radar NWLA

Webster and Claiborne Parish Football Show Out at Pineland Jamboree

The annual Pineland Jamboree kicked off the season at the new turf field at Lakeside High School on Friday evening. Originally, the set of shortened games was scheduled to be played at North Webster but Mother Nature’s torrential rain for the past week left the playing conditions unfavorable and had to be felt. The Lakeside campus was more than adequate to handle the crowds from the five schools: Haynesville, Homer, Lakeside, Minden, and North Webster. Defending Class A State Champion Homer was the only team to win both their matchups. Haynesville, Minden, and North Webster split their two 15-minute quarters. Lakeside let a couple slip away.
KTAL

Scattered storms to continue through Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lingering front will keep the ArkLaTex mostly cloudy today with scattered storms expected to impact some areas this afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine through the morning which will warm our temperatures into the mid-80s by noon. The warm and humid air combined with the lingering cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms this afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be in east Texas where the storm coverage will increase by the early afternoon. A few of these storms will spill into Louisiana and Arkansas, but most areas near and north of I-30 will be dry today. No severe weather is expected.
KTAL

Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
KTAL

Sponsored Content:Enoch Stomp’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson, TX

(Loving Living Local) – Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House is located in the heart of Jefferson, Texas, and offers delicious wines, high-quality coffee, a tasting room, small plates, charcuterie, and pastries. This cozy shop opened in 2019 and is the 1st satellite location outside its original Enoch’s Vineyard...
thecutoffnews.com

Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship

ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
KSLA

Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. No injuries have been reported. An active search for the Louisiana...
KTAL

By the numbers: Arkansas student borrowers owe $13.2 billion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a range of reactions, both for and against, to the announcement of forgiveness on student loans made Aug 24 by President Biden. Arkansas voices, of course, were among the responses, but then Arkansas student borrowers will be among those affected. The Education Data...
KTAL

Thunderstorms likely Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the day with dry weather with some sun early, but the chance of thunderstorms will increase late this morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s for much of this week. Storms develop rapidly by the middle...
KTAL

Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
Louisiana Illuminator

In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids

SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KSLA

Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
inforney.com

East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
bossierpress.com

Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport’s finances

(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
