Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A group of neighborhoods spent months getting...
Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland
Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
opb.org
Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay
As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
opb.org
Reflecting on substitute teaching in Portland
In January, Emily Chenoweth, a novelist and writing teacher living in Portland, decided to become an emergency substitute teacher. She details her experiences as a sub in an essay published by Portland Monthly. Chenoweth joins us to talk about what it’s been like to be in the classroom. Contact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trader Joe’s announces new store location in Tigard
A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.
opb.org
Portland high schooler shares NASA experience
Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
Photos: Downtown Portland explosion destroys food cart, shatters windows
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion early Sunday morning rocked an entire city block in downtown Portland, destroying a food cart that shattered windows and scattered debris in a wide swath. Calls began coming in at around 3:40 am, Portland police said. The explosion caused damage to the food cart as well as many windows […]
SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
opb.org
After pandemic challenges, Portland middle schools address student needs for new school year
Last spring, Portland middle school teachers asked the school board for more support in their schools. As students head back to school this week, help is on the way in the form of professional development, increased communication and new staff. Teachers have been back in their classrooms for more than...
opb.org
Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland
An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions
Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
CC Rider plans to cut Portland service
County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
thereflector.com
Ridgefield gift shop sells recycled items from around the world
Rare Earth Decor, a gift shop in Ridgefield, sells a number of unique items that include trinkets crafted out of recycled glass from Indonesia and metal sculptures from various parts of the United States. Manager Kolby Collins originally studied to become a journalist but found her calling at the store...
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
WWEEK
Pearl District Italian Marketplace Cooperativa Is Closing Its Doors
Following months of pandemic pivots, Italian-style marketplace Cooperativa is shutting down its sprawling food hall. Chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of the now-closed Irving Street Kitchen, announced the news today via email. “As you all know, we opened during a time when uncertainty was the only constant,”...
