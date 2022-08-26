ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland

Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay

As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Reflecting on substitute teaching in Portland

In January, Emily Chenoweth, a novelist and writing teacher living in Portland, decided to become an emergency substitute teacher. She details her experiences as a sub in an essay published by Portland Monthly. Chenoweth joins us to talk about what it’s been like to be in the classroom. Contact...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
opb.org

Portland high schooler shares NASA experience

Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Charity
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
opb.org

Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland

An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions

Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

CC Rider plans to cut Portland service

County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Ridgefield gift shop sells recycled items from around the world

Rare Earth Decor, a gift shop in Ridgefield, sells a number of unique items that include trinkets crafted out of recycled glass from Indonesia and metal sculptures from various parts of the United States. Manager Kolby Collins originally studied to become a journalist but found her calling at the store...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Pearl District Italian Marketplace Cooperativa Is Closing Its Doors

Following months of pandemic pivots, Italian-style marketplace Cooperativa is shutting down its sprawling food hall. Chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of the now-closed Irving Street Kitchen, announced the news today via email. “As you all know, we opened during a time when uncertainty was the only constant,”...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy