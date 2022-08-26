ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
Ohio State President Johnson prepares for another memorable season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the Scarlet & Gray, versus Blue & Gold as The Ohio State University faces off against Notre Dame in a first-week matchup at home in The Shoe. “It’s a storied institution, so they’re coming to our house,” said Dr. Kristina Johnson, OSU President about Notre Dame coming to Columbus. “I’m excited about that.”
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
13-year-old boy injured after being shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the area of West Broad Street and South Harris Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face and then went to a neighbor's...
