Read full article on original website
Related
Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif (KION-TV)- The CHP confirms that a 22-year-old San Martin man died after a three-car crash on Sunday around 1:54 a.m. A 2002 Lexus was stalled on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at State Route 156. The driver and his passengers were trying to push the car out of the roadway. According to The post Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Raising awareness on fentanyl overdose on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County leaders will come together Tuesday to push the process of education, raising awareness and outlining a strategy to fight the fentanyl crisis. “We have more Americans dying from overdose than ever before in history," said Dr. Casey Grover. "I think we in Monterey County,...
CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The California Highway Patrol said they require the public's help identifying a burgundy Chrysler 200 allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday on Castroville Boulevard east of Ormart Road. CHP is unsure what time the pedestrian was stuck. The detail they have confirmed with KION is that the pedestrian was walking within the The post CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
Press Banner
Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
Fatal Shooting of Mountain Lion Begets Social Media Spat Between Hollister PD and Oakland Zoo
A Central California police department is none too happy with the Oakland Zoo over a social media post involving a mountain lion that was shot by police, leading to some Facebook drama. It’s an unfortunate phenomenon, and one we saw more frequently during the quieter shut-in period of the pandemic:...
Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said a man was arrested Saturday night after threatening people by swinging a boxcutter at people. Francisco Villegas, 32, allegedly was in the area of Pearl Street and Tyler Street at around 11:05 p.m. when he started swinging a boxcutter near people. He got close to a few people before The post Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say 29-year-old Jose Gomez Jr. of Salinas was shot while trying to break into a home The post Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say at least one person was killed. The only other details investigators would share is that The post Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road appeared first on KION546.
South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii
SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
KSBW.com
Wanted person arrested in Carmel after multiple chases
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A man, wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, was arrested after multiple chases over the course of two months, Monterey police reported. Jeremiah Ostradick, 30, of Monterey, was wanted on two felony and 10 misdemeanor warrants. Most of his charges were related to selling and...
Oakland Zoo responds after police defend fatal shooting of mountain lion
Hollister police called the zoo's post "careless" and "misleading," as they say it failed to mention that the mountain lion charged at an officer after wildlife officials tried several times to tranquilize it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Mountain lion incident leads to war of words between Hollister police and the Oakland Zoo
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An incident involving a male mountain lion being shot in Hollister has led to a war of words between the Hollister police department and the Oakland zoo. According the Hollister Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted in Hollister early Friday morning at 4:42 a.m. on Diablo Drive.
Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 24, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:00 p.m. Lost property on Bluff Av. 4:00 p.m. Theft (license plate) on San Antonio Dr. 11:52 p.m. Driver’s license suspended due to DUI on Collins St. Aug. 6. 1:07 p.m. Expired tags on S Vanderhurst Av. 9:20 p.m. Domestic...
Monterey-Salinas Transit free to all college students
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey-Salinas Transit says college students can ride their buses at no cost beginning the Fall semester. The new MST College EcoSmart Pass is available to the combined 20,623 students enrolled at Hartnell College, Monterey Peninsula College, and CSU Monterey Bay. "The three-year contract has each of the local colleges paying The post Monterey-Salinas Transit free to all college students appeared first on KION546.
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
Family says SJ teen was fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another
"I'm so proud of him." Shocked and heartbroken over the sudden loss of their 16-year-old, the Suy family learned that Sunny was stabbed by his friend -- who they also knew -- while possibly protecting a female friend.
Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say
San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy.
Steven Carrillo gets life in 2020 murder of Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy Damon Gutzwiller
Former Air Force sergeant Steven Carrillo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his 2020 murder of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller in a shootout in Carrillo's hometown of Ben Lomond. "There can be no justice for what you have done," Gutzwiller's widow said in a courtroom statement addressed to Carrillo. "They could kill you a million times over and it would never be enough."
Comments / 1