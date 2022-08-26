SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO