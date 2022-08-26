Read full article on original website
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest
“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
David Bowie to Be Honored With a Stone Disc on London’s Music Walk of Fame
David Bowie is to be posthumously honored on London’s Music Walk of Fame. Bowie, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, will join other British music legends including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Soul2Soul and Madness by getting a stone inlaid into the pavement near Camden Town tube station in London. Bowie died in 2016. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday this year. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 followed by a private event with guests expected to include Bowie’s friends, fans and collaborators. The honor comes as Brett Morgen prepares to release “Moonage Daydream,” his Bowie-inspired “experiential, cinematic...
