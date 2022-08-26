ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Ohio mom sentenced for leaving daughter, pets alone

By Michael Reiner, Brandy Johanntges
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLuCZ_0hWlIGEF00

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A mom from Sebring has been given jail time after leaving behind her daughter and pets to fend for themselves.

Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of child endangering and prohibitions concerning companion animal charges.

She’s now going to jail for two months and has to pay a $700 fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4bit_0hWlIGEF00
Courtesy: Sebring Police Department

In a welfare check on August 7, humane agents noticed feces in almost every room of her house on East Ohio Avenue. Crawford was missing from the home for nearly a week.

Officers found three cats and two dogs. They found a dead cat in the basement. The animals were taken into care by Animal Charity.

Police also found her daughter, living on only an EBT card.

Crawford’s daughter is now in the care of other relatives.

